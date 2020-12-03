MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ben McCollum was focused on one number from his stat sheet during his postgame press conference on Thursday in Bearcat Arena — 'Biggest lead … 20 (2nd 14:01).'
Northwest Missouri State (2-0) had Central Missouri down 20 with 14 minutes to play and then again with 12 minutes to go. That made the 74-67 victory in the home opener not sit as well with the coach, who has now won 71 of his last 72 games.
“We did not close. We just didn't,” McCollum said. “And I'm in negative town right now, so you hit me at a bad time. A win is a win in this league. … I can't stop looking at up 20 so I'm in a bad place right now.”
The lead got to 47-27 with 14:01 to play in the second half on a Ryan Hawkins 3-pointer with 14:01 to play in the second half off of an assist from Diego Bernard. Hawkins finished with a team-high 25 points while also grabbing six rebounds.
“Hawk is a good player,” McCollum said. “He is just really good. He gives a lot of effort and he gave a ton of effort tonight — he always does.”
Another Hawkins 3-pointer at the 11:55 made the lead 20 once gain, but Central Missouri — the only team to beat Northwest in the last 72 games — kept chipping away. A layup by Tristen Hull with 7:18 left made it a 12-point game.
“I thought we kind of just coasted,” McCollum said. “We started floating passes. We weren't as aggressive defensively and they hit some tough shots too.”
The Mules got within seven on a 3-pointer with 4:46 left by Cameron Hunter, who finished with a team-high 23 points and shot 5-of-8 from three. Another Hunter triple made the margin six points with 1:32 left he had one more to cut it to 72-67 with 16 seconds left.
“He hit some really tough deep shots, but they were scout shots that we should've taken away,” McCollum said. “They were real easy shots — not easy shots — but they were shots that we should have at least taken away or contested a little bit more and we didn't.”
The Bearcats made their foul shots — going 24-of-26 in the game — to seal the victory, even if McCollum expects more from his No. 1 ranked team in the nation.
“We need to be a lot better if we are going to win games,” McCollum said. “Other guys need to shoot. We just got to get better. And we will get there.
“... Now we just have to up our concentration level — like a shocking amount.”
One of the bright spots for the Bearcats came from true freshman guard Byron Alexander, who would likely be redshirting normally, but with the NCAA allowing players to maintain their eligibility, is becoming a key bench piece for McCollum.
Alexander provided the Bearcats a spark in the first half with 10 points and finished the game with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from both the field and a foul line. He got his chance in the first half after Bernard picked up his second foul and inherited Bernard's responsibility of guarding the Mules' top perimeter player.
“He did his role,” McCollum said. “He was a great cutter. He can knock down open shots, open threes, free throws. He was phenomenal. Great defender.”
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins finished with 18 points and five assists — 13 of those points coming in the second half.
Bernard was a catalyst to the strong start to the second half as Northwest built a 12-point lead to 20. He finished with nine points and five rebounds — but kept plenty of possessions alive by tipping offensive rebounds to teammates. The Bearcats out-rebounded the Mules 33-19.
“DB is a dog,” Hawkins said. “When he gets on those little heaters like that, man, he is fun to play with. He just brings that energy to our defense.”
The Bearcats will be back in Bearcat Arena on Saturday when they host Lincoln for a women's-men's doubleheader. The women's game will tipoff at 1 p.m.