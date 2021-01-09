MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats have only faced the situation they found themselves in Saturday once in the past three seasons. Coming off a loss, the Bearcats welcomed an opponent into Bearcat Arena.
Last season, it was Central Methodist who was handed a 44-point loss after Northwest fell to Central Missouri. This year, after Thursday's loss to Washburn, it was Emporia State who felt the wrath of the Bearcats with a 92-71 victory.
Following Thursday's game, the Bearcats regrouped after coach Ben McCollum called for the group to be more competitive.
“I thought we focused on competing, and not anything else,” McCollum said. “Like I said the other day, when you win a lot, you forget why you win so you just want to keep getting those results. We had to go back and I don't know if you'd call it soul search — it's not that serious, but it is a little bit to these kids — and go back and figure out what made us good.
“Our innocence makes us good. Our humility makes us good. Those things make you an elite team and we had lost some of that, and we had to make sure that we found that again.”
The first half of Saturday's game was triggered by the Bearcat who is best known for his competitiveness and ability to fly around the court. Diego Bernard got the Bearcats going early with 14 first-half points.
Bearcat fans have come to expect Bernard to bring his intensity and defensive chops over his first three seasons with the program, but the area where Bernard has grown and really excelled this season is his 3-point shot.
“He is starting to understand the offense even more,” McCollum said. “He is taking considerably better shots. He is understanding what shots are great for him and what shots aren't. He is allowing the game to come to him.
“He has a natural impose-your-will mentality, which I love — sometimes that can get you in trouble on offense. And then, he has put in work. He was up here all summer long doing that stuff.”
After shooting 32.5 percent from 3-point range as a freshman, he moved to 35.8 percent last season. This season, he has started 12-of-18 from behind the arc for 66.7 percent.
Saturday was the best shooting game of Bernard's career with a 4-for-4 first half from three and he finished with a career-high five 3-pointers on six attempts.
“He works on it a lot,” McCollum said. “He had a great summer. He works on it a ton. Just like with any of our kids, that's what happens.”
As impressive as Bernard's shooting was, he wasn't event the most prolific Bearcat 3-point marksman. Bernard's backcourt partner Trevor Hudgins finished the game 8-for-10 from 3-point land to also set his career high in 3-pointers made.
“We tried to win, where instead on Thursday, we tried not to lose,” Hudgins said. “It was that simple.”
Over Hudgins' first three seasons at Northwest he went from 45.9 percent from deep as a freshman to 53.3 percent last year to 56.1 percent this season (23-of-41).
Senior Ryan Hawkins rebounded from a Washburn game filled with foul trouble where he had a season-low eight points for a 17-point, eight-rebound showing on Saturday.
The fourth Bearcat in double figures came off the bench with freshman Byron Alexander shooting 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points.
“We definitely need that extra spark off the bench, and he brought it,” Hudgins said. “It almost reminds me of Kirk Finley, just a little bit with the cuts and getting those tough layups against the bigger defenders. He is just great for us. He has grown a lot over the last couple months and he is going to be great.”
Wes Dreamer added nine points on 2-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc, while Luke Waters had seven points — hitting both of his shot attempts including a 3-pointer.
“Being selfless,” Hudgins said on the offensive key. “Passing the ball, extra passes, just wanting each other to succeed, just wanting each other to get better and make shot. I felt like tonight, we weren't just focused on one action, one person. We were just playing our game like we do every day in practice.”
McCollum saw that unselfishness too.
“That is the funny thing about unselfishness,” McCollum said. “It takes a little more of time, but you get all that back. I thought we did a better job today.”
Emporia State was led by Austin Downing with 17 points while Jumah'Ri Turner added 13.
The Bearcats will now hit the road for three straight with trips to Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday and Saturday before a trip to Missouri Western on the following Tuesday.
“We just need to focus and keep that energy that we had today,” Hudgins said.