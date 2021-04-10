MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State volleyball coach Amy Woerth has crossed a lot of milestones off the list since 2013 when she inherited a Bearcat program which hadn’t had a winning season since 2000.
Now in her ninth season, Woerth has led the Bearcats to six-straight winning seasons which included a top-10 ranking for the first time ever last season. One signature win has eluded Woerth and her Bearcats though … until Saturday.
The Nebraska-Kearney Lopers have been the measuring stick by which the rest of the MIAA is judged in recent seasons and despite Northwest’s success, they have failed to measure up with 14-straight losses to the Lopers. On Saturday, they snapped the streak.
“We are going to have to earn this, nothing is going to be given to us,” Woerth said. “I talked about that from the second I got here and got this job. I’m just so proud of them and they earned it tonight.”
Northwest swept No. 10 Nebraska-Kearney 25-17, 26-24 and 25-17 at Bearcat Arena.
“UNK is one of of the best teams in Division-2 and to come out here and win that for Coach and our seniors and for ourselves, that is just huge,” Northwest sophomore Jaden Ferguson said.
The Bearcats have made it an emphasis to defend their home court and the sweep gave the team a perfect home record this season.
“That is huge for us,” Ferguson said of beating Kearney. “That was one of our goals coming into the season — to be one of the best teams in the conference. We definitely defended our ‘Paw’ at home tonight.”
Northwest exploded out to a 10-4 lead against Kearney in the first set. The Lopers cut the margin to 12-9, but kills from Morgan Lewis, Ferguson and freshman Olivia Dir helped the Bearcats go back in front 16-11.
The Bearcats continued to show off all their weapons with Kelsey Havel and Lewis getting back-to-back kills to build the lead to 19-13. Setter Alyssa Rezac says all of her options to set offensively make her job fun.
“It is super nice,” Rezac said. “A lot of different hitters I can go to. If one hitter isn’t doing very well, I have plenty of different options. That is really hard to defend for other teams.”
Junior Hannah Koechl closed the first set out at the service line for a 25-17 win.
The second set was much more of a back-and-forth affair with each team trading points early. Kearney appeared to grab the momentum late and built a 21-18 lead prompting a timeout by Woerth.
The Bearcats responded after the break with 4-straight points including kills from Lewis, Dir and Ferguson. The teams traded points until back-to-back kills from Dir and Havel gave Northwest the 26-24 win.
“A lot of it had to do with our serving, we got them out of system and that made it so we had those easy kills because they were already scrambling,” Dir said.
Despite the 2-0 lead, the Bearcats knew they couldn’t relax against a team like Kearney. In recent years, Kearney has pulled off three 5-set victories over Northwest and the Bearcats were determined not to even let that thought pop into the Lopers’ minds.
“They are a team that you don’t want to let back in it at all,” Rezac said. “It means a lot for us to be able to put our foot on the gas and get it done.”
The Bearcats opened the third set on a 4-0 run which included an ace and kill by Sophie McMullen, and was capped by a block by Lewis and Ferguson.
Lewis was dominant all afternoon with match-highs in kills with 14 and blocks with five. It was the senior’s final game in Bearcat Arena. Lewis had her 14 kills in just 24 attacks and hit a .500 percentage.
“(Lewis) came out and wanted everybody to know that this was her home court and if this was going to be her last game, this is the way that she wanted to end her season on this home court,” Ferguson said. “She did great tonight.”
The Lopers hung within 12-9, but a block by Ferguson and Lewis capped a 3-0 Bearcat run to seize command again. After Kearney got within 15-10, Northwest answered with a 4-0 run which included three Lewis kills.
“(Lewis) is a big leader on the court,” Dir said. “Being that big offensively and defensively with her block, it makes it easier for us.”
Rezac was feeding the hot hand again when the only negative to come out of the day happened for the Bearcats. Lewis pulled up going for the kill with a lower leg injury. The senior was helped to the bench.
Kearney took advantage of the depleted Bearcats with a 3-0 run to pull within 19-13, but Dir ended the momentum with a pair of kills. Kearney inched back within 22-16, but a 3-0 run which included two Havel kills ended it for Northwest.
“I think the first point for us was a little challenging and we kind of got into a little rut being like, ‘Oh my gosh, someone is injured,’ but after that we were just like, ‘We are just going to push through,’” Dir said. “She pushed us this far and we might as well get it done for her.”
Dir was second on the team with 12 kills while Havel had 10 and Ferguson had seven. Rezac had 44 assists while Koechl had 26 digs.
“We have the most competitive team we’ve ever had and the most depth we had,” Woerth said. “Those two things together are really, really a positive combination if you let it. Every day at practice, we get after it. Every day, we go hard. I think you are seeing some of that paying off right now.”
The Bearcats now prepare for the MIAA Tournament next Friday and Saturday in Topeka.
Because of the abbreviated season, the MIAA divided into two divisions this season. All three ranked teams with Kearney, Northwest and Washburn are in the North Division. That means the second and third seeds in the North will face each other to open the MIAA Tournament.
“We are going to go in there and play our game regardless of who the opponent is,” Rezac said.
Northwest, the second seed, will have a road game against third-seeded Washburn on Friday at 1 p.m., in Topeka. Washburn is ranked No. 13 in the nation and the two teams split this season.
“It is the best time of the year to be playing our best volleyball, so that definitely gives us some confidence,” Ferguson said.