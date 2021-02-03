MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State football program announced 29 signees on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The class includes 26 incoming freshmen and three transfers.
The Bearcats also added two coaches and former Bearcat national champions Zach Martin and Roberto Davis as assistant coaches after the departure of Joel Osborn to become the head coach at Benedictine College.
“They are guys who understand the Bearcat culture,” Wright said. “They are guys who both played at really successful teams at Northwest Missouri State. They align with everything we stand for.”
On Wednesday, Wright discussed the class. Here is what the fourth-year head coach had to say about the high-school signees:
Jackson Alexander, WR
Gretna, Nebraska (Gretna HS)
Wright’s take: “On tape, his route-running skills are advanced for a high-school football player and that was the thing that really caught our eye.”
Cooper Berry, DL
Warrensburg, Missouri (Warrensburg HS)
Wright’s take: “We have him slotted in as one of the defensive ends. Once he fills into his frame, he is going to be ginormous. He is going to be in that Cass Weitl, Collin Bevins mold.”
Parker Bowen, LB
Raymore, Missouri (Raymore Peculiar HS)
Wright’s take: “I’m telling you, when he hits you, he deletes you.”
Andrew Bradley, CB
Overland Park, Kansas (Blue Valley West HS)
Wright’s take: “The superlatives that you have right here are fast, fast and did I mention fast?”
Trey Butcher, OL
Platte City, Missouri (Platte County HS)
Wright’s take: “He is a physical kid and he gets to level two well.”
Marc Davila Jr., DB
Gurnee, Illinois (Warren Township HS)
Wright’s take: “He is a kid who is super athletic and does everything we want our corners to do.”
Mayes Doggan, DB
Bloomington, Illinois (Normal Community HS)
Wright’s take: “We are going to start him at corner, but he can really play any of the four positions for us.”
Carter Edwards, LB
St. Louis, Missouri (De Smet Jesuit HS)
Wright’s take: “One word: leader. He is a phenomenal leader. That is the one word we kept hearing all over in that area is what a tremendous leader this kid was.”
Benjamin Einess, LB
Peculiar, Missouri (Raymore-Peculiar HS)
Wright’s take: “He is an intense kid. That resonated in his testing day — just his intensity in everything he does.”
Shane Fredrickson, S
Lee’s Summit, Missouri (Lee’s Summit West HS)
Wright’s take: “He is physical, good tackler, great hips, breaks on the ball, phenomenal leader.”
Gannon Gragert, TE
Elkhorn, Nebraska (Elkhorn HS)
Wright’s take: “He is a very athletic tight end — a dynamic player. Watching him on tape, his ball skills and athleticism were really what resonated.”
Marc Gustafson, DL
Marvyille, Missouri (Maryville HS)
Wright’s take: “I’m looking for big people that we can grow and develop. If Marc was sitting there right now at 260 or 270, then I’m probably not (able to be) recruiting him.”
James Jones Jr., WR
Wharton, Texas (Wharton HS)
Wright’s take: “The thing that was intriguing to me and got my juices going — he played MIKE linebacker. How many wide receivers do you know who also play MIKE linebacker.”
Keegan Kooi, S
Kansas City, Missouri (Staley HS)
Wright’s take: “He has got that green flowing through his blood, which I always like people to drink that green Kool-Aid.”
Cole Lammel, K/P
Omaha, Neb. (Millard South HS)
Wright’s take: “This kid is a weapon. ... Guys, he has got ice water in his veins.”
Zaden Marroquin, DB
Olathe, Kan. (Olathe East HS)
Wright’s take: “The adjective I’d use with him is smooth. Everything he does looks effortless.”
Tre Melby, DE
Logan, Iowa (Logan-Magnolia HS)
Wright’s take: “Not only is he a 3-sport guy, but he is a 4-sport guy and he excels in every single one of them.”
Ewan Mills, OL
Topeka, Kansas (Seaman HS)
Wright’s take: “He finishes blocks. He is physical. He is athletic. He is one of those guys who could probably play defense just because he plays O-line with a nasty.”
Clayton Power, DT
Stilwell, Kansas (Blue Valley HS)
Wright’s take: “Big, powerful kid on tape. This kid eats up more blocks than McDonald’s sells cheeseburgers.”
Cole Rues, OL
Overland Park, Kansas (Shawnee Mission South HS)
Wright’s take: “On film, physicality and his ability to run are what really separate him out. We think he has a lot of upside.”
Chris Ruhnke, QB
Platte City, Missouri (Platte County HS)
Wright’s take: “Winner. I probably don’t have to say any more than that. That kid makes everyone around him better. He is a student of the game and a football junkie. He has big-time arm talent. ... He was our guy.”
Nile Schuett, DL
Tipton, Iowa (Tipton HS)
Wright’s take: “This kid is a big-time player who has a personality to match. When you think this kid, I want you to think Zach Howard. ... When I would call him on the phone, I would be fired up after talking to him. He has never had a bad day.”
Wes Willis, DE
Wellsburg, Iowa (Grundy Center HS)
Wright’s take: “He has a similar skill set to an Austen Eskew. Austen turned out to be a pretty good football player here at Northwest. Hopefully, I’m right.”
Cameron Wise, TE
Pomona, Kansas (West Franklin HS)
Wright’s take: “You watch this kid and he is dynamic. ... He can do it all. He can run, he can catch, and he can block. He is really versatile, and he has a huge upside.”
Tank Young, RB
Overland Park, Kansas (St. Thomas Aquinas HS)
Wright’s take: “He is a dynamic player. He is one of the best players in the state of Kansas. ... He has every skill that you want to see from a running back.”
Luke Zegunis, OL
Olathe, Kansas (Olathe West HS)
Wright’s take: “We talk about a fist fight in a phone booth. If I got to have a fist fight in a phone booth and I have to put two people in there, Luke Zegunis is going into that phone booth because I think he is coming out alright.”
The Bearcats added three transfers with former South Dakota State defensive back Baily Darnell, former Missouri Western linebacker Bryce Krone and former South Dakota State offensive lineman Tyler Strohbeen. Here are Wright’s thoughts on those players:
Baily Darnell, DB
Auburn, Nebraska (Auburn HS/South Dakota State)
Wright’s take: “We are looking for him to come in and compete in the spring.”
Bryce Krone, LB
Bonner Springs, Kansas (Bonner Springs HS/Missouri Western)
Wright’s take: “Bryce was a kid that we recruited out of high school and really liked. ... His dad is a former Bearcat.”
Tyler Strohbeen, OL
Sioux City, Iowa (Bishop Heelan HS/South Dakota State)
Wright’s take: “We expect him to get into the mix immediately and vie for playing time. ... This kid is a kid that you guys want to watch.”