TOPEKA, Kan. — The theme lately for Bearcat volleyball has been reaching heights that the program hasn’t seen lately. On Saturday in Topeka, they checked another one off the list.
The Bearcats advanced to the MIAA championship match with a 3-0 sweep of Central Missouri — who was previously undefeated in MIAA play.
“It is just amazing,” Elkins said. “Right after the game, Coach (Amy Woerth) said, ‘we are going to the championship.’ And she said, ‘I’ve never been able to say that before.’ So it is like making history for this program and having that opportunity is just incredible.”
While the Jennies had the superior conference record coming in, Northwest has faced the tougher schedule all season playing in the MIAA North Division in the abbreviated schedule. That meant all three nationally-ranked teams in the MIAA — Northwest, Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney — had to play each other twice. Wednesday was Central Missouri’s first action against any of the three.
“I just think we’ve been battle tested,” Woerth said.
Northwest (14-2) started slowly in all three sets, but they managed to turn things around each time. In the first set, it was Elkins who helped spark the Bearcats.
The Bearcats are playing without two of their middle hitters with senior Morgan Lewis getting injured last week in the win over Nebraska-Kearney and freshman Abby Brunssen getting injured in practice.
Juniors Rachel Sturdevant and Elkins rose to the occasion on Saturday against Central Missouri as key pieces to a block that kept the Jennies’ offense stymied.
“It was just me and Bethany, and we are like, ‘we are going to do this for our fellow middles, and we are going to do this for our team, and we are going to go and absolutely kill it with no fear,’” Sturdevant said.
The middles each said they were playing this tournament with Lewis in mind after she had been the catalyst in the milestone win over Nebraska-Kearney last week.
“She contributed this entire way up until this point and I think it is up to us to do this for her,” Elkins said.
The Bearcats rallied in the first set to blow out the Jennies 25-15.
Just like the first set, Northwest fell behind early in the second, but Woerth made a move to the wealth of hitters she has at her disposal off the bench and inserted freshman Olivia Dir.
The Jennies leapt out to a 18-12 lead, but again, the Bearcats would not be denied. A 6-0 Northwest run immediately tied the set.
“Having that diversity is an amazing feeling, because Alyssa (Rezac) or (Maddy Ahrens) can set anybody and they are going to get a kill off of her set,” Sturdevant said. “It is really nice because teams don’t key in on one person. They don’t know who we are going to go to. It is just phenomenal.”
Dir’s impact was immediate as the Jennies could not find an answer for the 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Sturtevant, Wisconsin.
“Liv likes to find the line and UCM kind of struggles defending the line,” Woerth said. “That was a really good matchup for her.”
Dir had back-to-back kills for the 23rd and 24th points of the match.
The Jennies briefly rallied to tie things at 24-24, but the Bearcats finished off a 26-24 victory.
Northwest fell behind 3-0 in the third, but they knew the recipe for another rally and like the first set were able to pull away to avoid the drama of the second set.
“We just have a collective belief that no matter what the score is, we can get it done,” Elkins said.
The Bearcats will play the winner of the second semifinal between Nebraska-Kearney and Central Oklahoma. The championship will begin at 4 p.m.
“Knowing how much work that these girls have put in and all the blood, sweat and tears that we all encountered, it just means so much to be here,” Sturdevant said.