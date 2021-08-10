MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright prides his program on fueling competition, and the Bearcats don't often pass on a player that can add to that and fit their culture. Even with the season less than a month away, the Bearcats found one of those players last week.
Al McKeller suited up for his first practice as a Bearcat on Tuesday after committing to the program on August 4. The University of Indianapolis transfer is coming off an AP Second Team All-American selection as a junior in 2019.
“It was important,” Wright said of adding to the backfield. “We felt like because Jakhai (Mitchem) took the injury this spring that we needed to find a guy. We set our standard pretty high, so as we went through the recruiting process, we found plenty of guys, but we didn't find a difference maker.
"Low and behold towards the end of the summer, we had held away a little bit of (scholarship) money and the opportunity presented itself with Al — and obviously we took full advantage.”
McKeller has one season to play in Maryville and has been throwing himself into the playbook and trying to learn as much as he can with the Fort Hays State opener less than a week away.
“It felt really good,” McKeller said. “(I'm) new to the team, learning the signals and the plays, and the guys have been welcoming me really well and teaching me everything, but it definitely felt really good to be out here.”
McKeller stayed after practice on Tuesday to run a few extra pass patterns with the quarterbacks.
“As far as the plays, I'm definitely understanding them fast due to help from the players,” McKeller said.
As a junior, McKeller ran for 1,124 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a candidate for the Harlon Hill Award for the second-straight season after his third-straight 1,000-yard season. His career yardage and rushing touchdowns are GLVC career records despite only playing three seasons.
In addition to his on-field exploits, McKeller was Academic All-GLVC as a junior.
“You get a maturity, you get a guy who has played in big college football games, you get a guy who has played in the playoffs and has had a really good career,” Wright said. “He is a proven quantity. … It makes us better. Now having said that, nothing is handed to anybody at Northwest. He is going to have to come out and earn it.”
McKeller has experience against Fort Hays State as well. He led his Greyhounds to a 38-27 win in the first round of the playoffs over the Tigers in 2018. He ran for 137 yards in that game. That year, the Tigers beat the Bearcats 17-16 in Maryville and Northwest had just 69 total yards rushing as a team.
Wright has found success with transfer running backs in recent seasons with Justin Rankin and Josh Caldwell being big gets in recruiting.
“I think that the merits for a transfer at that position is a lot easier than it would be at quarterback or safety and things like that where they have to know just a ton of stuff and not just what they are doing, but what everyone is doing,” Wright said. “Whereas at a running back position or receiver position or corner position, those are a little bit easier to see your way to the field faster.”
While the Bearcats don't have much experience returning at running back, they have shown that they have talent with Davonte Green and Robert Rawrie each performing well in last year's joint practice with Sioux Falls. Green is a transfer from the College of the Sequoias while Rawrie is a sophomore from Liberty, Mo.
McKeller grew up in Indianapolis and stayed at his hometown school for the first three years in college. Maryville is his first chance to live this far from where he grew up, but he says he is enjoying his new community so far.
“The transition has been good so far and I've been out here about four days,” McKeller said. “Honestly, it helps me focus a little bit more on school and football due to me being from Indy and in Indy, could get into things and could be at the wrong place at the wrong time and that sort of thing. Out here, I'm just with my teammates bonding and focusing all on football and school.”
Of course with joining the Bearcats for one season, he has some lofty goals, but they don't have much to do with his numbers — his goal matches the hope that every Bearcat fan has going into a new season.
“My goal is to do what I do best, run the ball, catch the ball and do whatever the coaches ask me from offense to special teams, and take the team and put another national championship up there,” McKeller said as he pointed to the facing of the Bearcat Stadium press box where it lists the school's six national titles.