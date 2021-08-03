MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the campus of Northwest Missouri State gets a lot of use.
It is best known for its ability to host Bearcat football practices and indoor track and field meets, but recently has welcomed everything from the Northwest 'Forever Green' campaign to being a mass-vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just last Friday night we had half the turf covered and come flooring down and we had our 'Forever Green' campaign celebration in there, so it was tables and chairs, formal dress and big projector screens,” Northwest Athletic Director Andy Peterson said. “You can have a whole big gala in there. Today (Monday), it is stripped down to the way it normally is and they are going to have convocation in there for all of our first-year incoming freshmen here in about a week or two weeks.”
Now the university will be putting its prized facility to another use that nobody could have predicted. The Fieldhouse will be the home to Bearcat volleyball games this fall with the team's usual home court in Bearcat Arena being unplayable until October according to estimates.
“Right now, our contractor, engineer and facility folks are telling us (it will be ready) the middle to end of October, so we should be ok to play basketball in Lamkin,” Peterson said. “They get to start official basketball practice on October 15, so we will have a little hangover there. But our contractors and everybody feel pretty good about the timeline that we can get in and not miss any home basketball games.”
The first men's basketball game at Bearcat Arena is scheduled for November 23 against Truman State and the first women's game is slated for Nov. 6 against William Woods.
Structural issues were discovered with the roof of the Lamkin Activity Center, which houses Bearcat Arena this spring. The original estimate called for the building to be closed for at least 90 days.
“We had to bring the engineer back on campus as other things were exposed and he pretty much said, 'Hey, you need to get out of here until we get stuff shored up and fixed up,'” Peterson said. “We vacated it the last week of May and we've pretty much just been living on other parts of campus.
“... Our capital programs facilities crew has been absolutely amazing through all this just to try and help us navigate uncharted waters obviously and being kind of homeless. That is kind of the situation we've been in the last two months.”
That called for a solution to be found for what may be the most anticipated season of Bearcat volleyball ever. The Bearcats finished second in the MIAA last spring and took the MIAA champions Nebraska-Kearney to five sets in the championship match.
Now with the volleyball season returning to the fall, it also is the return of All-American hitter Hallie Sidney, who missed the spring season with injury.
The options presented to Peterson were less than ideal to find a gymnasium floor to play on with one of those options being to play home games at St. Joseph's Civic Arena — a situation which also may have raised ticket prices to pay for use of the arena.
Peterson was determined to keep the Bearcats in Maryville however.
“You don't want to have volleyball traveling to St. Joe or to the Civic Center or Missouri Western or a high school or something like that — you really want to give them an experience here on our campus,” Peterson said. “And that is where something like Hughes is going to be able to help us out.
“It is a competitive advantage to play at home.”
Coming off last year, that need for home games is even more put into perspective.
“After a year of COVID where we didn't really allow fans for anything or didn't have a season at all, if you move stuff to St. Joe, all of a sudden your general students aren't going to drive down to St. Joe to watch a random volleyball match,” Peterson said. “... Staying on campus is a big deal. It is something that we need to do. Not just for our student-athletes, but for our fans, supporters, campus and general students. You kind of mentioned it, Maryville itself — restaurants, hotels and all that other stuff — they all feed off that when we have events here on campus.”
The Hughes Fieldhouse was the solution. Peterson has had a sport court and additional bleachers on his shopping list for the Hughes Fieldhouse any way to take advantage of all the space it offers.
“Hughes Fieldhouse is that kind of big space, flexible space where we can try and do some stuff,” Peterson said.
A sport court is a playing surface which can be snapped into place and also moved. Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri play volleyball on similar surfaces according to Peterson.
“We won’t be the only school that doesn’t play on an actual basketball gym floor,” Peterson said.
The bleachers were on the wishlist as well for when the Bearcats host large indoor track meets at the Fieldhouse.
“We are going to be able to set volleyball up and not really impact anything else,” Peterson said. “There is enough space in there. We can fit six Lamkins into Hughes square footage wise.
“I'm working with (Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs in Campus Recreation) Greg Hansen on how we can set this up where it is the least impactful to the other programs we want to do in there — whether it be intramurals, club sports or other practices.”
If the Lamkin Activity Center is reopened midseason, Peterson says he will discuss moving back into Bearcat Arena with volleyball coach Amy Woerth and they will decide what makes sense for the team.
“That is probably a conversation for Coach Woerth and I to have as we get through September and October and what it is looking like over there,” Peterson said. “Just gut reaction, I'm probably going to tell you that 'No, we wouldn't want to switch back and forth.' But maybe we do — maybe once we get back into Lamkin for familiarity and whatnot.”