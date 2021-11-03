MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bearcat volleyball went 1-1 this past weekend winning a 5-set thriller against Fort Hays State and then falling in three sets to Nebraska-Kearney.
The loss caused Northwest Missouri State (19-4; 12-3 MIAA) to fall from No. 3 in the AVCA national poll to No. 5 this week.
Against Nebraska-Kearney, Payton Kirchhoefer led the team with 17 kills. Jaden Ferguson had four blocks while Avery Kemp made an impact with five kills and two blocks off the bench.
“She wanted to compete and she wanted to win,” Northwest coach Amy Woerth said of Kemp immediately following the match. “You could see that. It was evident in everything she was doing.”
Senior Maddy Aherns also made an impact off the bench with 26 kills as she took over at setter for the last two sets.
“I was just trying to get some energy out there and get some change from the standpoint of what we were doing,” Woerth said.
The Lopers (20-5; 11-5 MIAA) won 25-15, 25-21 and 25-18.
“They just played a better game than we did and we have to do a better job on our side,” Woerth said.
On Friday, the Bearcats beat Fort Hays State (11-13; 5-10 MIAA) 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25 and 15-12.
Kirchhoefer was the kills leader again with 23 while Olivia Dir had 15 and Abby Brunssen had 12. Alyssa Rezac had 63 assists.
Northwest will host Missouri Southern on Wednesday, Central Oklahoma on Friday and Newman on Saturday.
“We need to have an offense from the standpoint of playing at the potential we can,” Woerth said. “We are just being held to hitting too low. We just have to play in all phases of our game. We have to hit on all cylinders.”
SOCCER
The Bearcats finished the season on a 4-match winning streak with a 2-0 road trip this weekend.
They began the weekend on Friday with a 2-0 win at Missouri Western. Letycia Bonifacio and Hannah Stirling had the goals. Ashley Williams had two saves.
Northwest rallied on Sunday for a 2-1 overtime win over Missouri Southern. Bonifacio had the game-tying goal in the second half.
Teagan Blackburn had the golden goal in the second overtime. Williams had nine saves.
The win puts the Bearcats at 12-5-1 this season and sets the program record for wins in a season.
The Bearcats finished third in the MIAA and will host Washburn in the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Bearcats are seventh in the most recent regional rankings and in range of a playoff berth.