MARYVILLE, Mo. — A third-quarter slump and a bevy of missed free throws cost Northwest Missouri State in a 58-49 loss to Central Missouri in Thursday’s home opener.
The Jennies (3-0) opened the game on a 10-1 run, but Northwest (1-2) battled back thanks to the post-up play from freshmen guards Molly Hartnett and Emma Atwood.
“I think I’ve got a little size on people and I’ve got a little bit of strength so it kind of helps my game,” Hartnett said. “If I have a smaller defender on me, it is good to take advantage of them."
The big guards that Austin Meyer has recruited the last couple seasons were able to use their strength to get into the paint despite Central Missouri’s length advantage. Back-to-back layups by Hartnett and Atwood got the Bearcats within five.
“Our young kids are tough and they are physical,” Meyer said. “I thought we did a decent job of taking advantage of some size mismatches — there weren’t a ton out there because they are 6-foot across the board.
“We’ve got people that can get downhill now and make other things happen, which we just didn’t have the last couple years.”
The Jennies took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter, but a 3-pointer by forward Jayna Green got the Bearcats within four points.
Central Missouri forward Nija Collier was a problem for the Bearcats all night though. The reigning MIAA Defensive Player of the Year assisted on a Gigi McAtee 3-pointer then was fouled after a steal and hit both free throws for a 10-point lead.
“She is arguably the best player in the league,” Meyer said.
Collier was the Jennies’ answer anytime a Bearcat began to heat up as she is capable of guarding any position on the court. For much of the night she found herself on Bearcat guard Jaelyn Haggard.
“Even when she is just around when you bring somebody up to set a ball screen, her presence — 6-foot-1, can move, athletic — she is just a really good player,” Meyer said. “She is tough and she plays extremely hard. She is really good.”
The Bearcats got to within three points with 37 seconds left in the half when Haggard stepped back for a 3-pointer, but the Jennies answers with a Brooke Littrell three to end the half with a 29-23 lead.
Haggard hit another 3-pointer to bring Northwest within 31-26 on the Bearcats first possession of the second half, but then the defending MIAA champions made their move.
“We should have come out a little bit harder,” Hartnett said. “In the first half, we played our defense pretty well and we were really close at the half so if we came out a little harder in that second half, I think we could have made a couple more stops and finished more offensively.”
A 10-0 run put the Jennies up 41-26 with 2:54 left in the third quarter. Atwood broke the Bearcat drought with a layup, but the Jennies went on a 7-0 run after that to make the lead 20.
Hartnett gave Bearcat fans a reason to smile heading into the fourth quarter with a half-court buzzer-beater that seemed to give the team a little life.
“If we are a team that wants to make that next step — which is our goal this year — to make that turn, we have to fight in a game like this,” Meyer said. “And I thought they did it. … We are definitely going in the right direction.”
Back-to-back baskets by Haggard and Mia Stillman cut the margin to 13 points. After Central Missouri went back up 17, Atwood, Green and Hartnett each scored to get back to within 11.
Collier had the answer again though with a 3-point play.
The Bearcats continued to battle though and a 3-pointer by Kylie Coleman followed by a 3-point play by Atwood got Northwest within eight with 2:48 to play.
“We got everything we wanted, layups, threes,” Hartnett said. “They just weren’t hitting them today. We just have to keep getting in the gym and getting better.”
That is as close as Northwest would get though as the Jennies made their foul shots in the closing minutes to close it out.
Foul-shooting was major difference in the game with the Jennies making 13-of-17 and Northwest shooting just 4-of-13. Hartnett drew six fouls in the game, but only made 1-of-7 foul shots.
“Not the greatest by me personally or by the team,” Hartnett said of the foul-shooting woes.
Hartnett was the Bearcats leading scorer with 12 points while Atwood had 11, Green had nine and Haggard had eight.
“We don’t ever want to be ok with losing, but they played extremely hard, and we are getting close,” Meyer said.
Olivia Nelson led the Jennies with 14 while Collier 13 points.
The Bearcats will be at home again on Saturday when they host Lincoln. The game is set to tip at 1:30 p.m.