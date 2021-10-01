MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State football team will look to match its longest winning streak in the history of the Northwest-Western rivalry on Saturday night with a trip to St. Joseph to play Missouri Western.
“We have to get better each and every week,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “If we want to go and we want to do and we want to try to achieve the goals that these guys have set at the beginning of the season, then that is how you climb the mountain.”
The Bearcats (3-0) have seven-straight victories in the series, a run that began in 2013. The longest winning streak in the rivalry is eight games when Northwest dominated the Griffons from 2004 through 2010.
The 2004-2010 winning streak included several top-25 showdowns, but the recent history has been more one-sided with Northwest in the top-10 for every matchup except one and the 2013 matchup being the only one Western was ranked for.
“We've been the team that has had the most success, but yeah, it is a big game,” Wright said. “I'm not going to sugarcoat that at all. … I think the thing we do a nice job with is we don't place too much emphasis on something, it is just Week 4 in our schedule for us.”
Despite their recent history, Wright knows that Western (2-2) has proven to be a dangerous team this season when clicking — especially on offense.
Against the best team they've faced this season according to the standings, Missouri Western's offense broke out for 41 points in a 47-41 loss to Washburn. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Vespo led that breakout with 443 yards passing, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“If they can create 1-on-1 matchups, they hit you for explosive plays,” Wright said. “If you look at the Washburn game, that is what a lot of it was — was explosives which generated a lot of their offense.”
Freshman receiver Traveon James was the focal point of the passing game with 11 receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown. Fellow freshman Hezekiah Trotter also had 121 yards on four catches and a 73-yard touchdown. Former Benton standout and sophomore Cooper Burton is another key weapon on the outside.
“I think they have some young kids at the skill positions who are talented and can hurt you if they make mistakes,” Wright said. “We are going to have to be sound in the things that we do. The quarterback is playing well right now.”
Defensively is where the Griffons have surprisingly struggled this season and are allowing 36 points per game which is 10th in the MIAA, only ahead of Lincoln and Northeastern State. They have gotten worse each week in that category — allowing 24 to Central Oklahoma, 31 to Fort Hays State, 37 to Emporia State and 41 to Washburn.
On the Bearcat side of things, Northwest leads the MIAA in rushing defense and allows less than two yards per carry.
“Our goal each and every week is that this shouldn't be our peak,” Wright said. “We have got to get better and better and better. And there are a lot of things to improve. Our next goal is to take another step forward.”
The passing defense has improved throughout the first two games as well with Central Oklahoma rushing for negative-28 yards last week and turning to the air.
Northwest held veteran quarterback Keats Calhoon to just 150 yards passing and Bearcat freshman cornerback Cahleel Smith had an interception in just his second game of the season.
“We are working better together as a unit,” Northwest senior linebacker Jackson Barnes said. “We are getting hands on receivers better. Guys are being where they need to be on the defense and I think it's been showing in the game.”
The game will kickoff at Spratt Stadium in St. Joseph at 6 p.m., on Saturday.
“It is really cool to see how many Bearcat fans turn out at that game too,” Barnes said. “It is kind of like a home game in a way, just because of the amount of Bearcat fans who show up. … It is just a really cool atmosphere to be in.”
Peters injury
Sophomore Riley Peters was injured against Central Oklahoma and Wright provided this update on Tuesday.
"He is going to have a long road,” Wright said. “He had his MRI last night. I didn't get specifics yet, I don't know that it has been read, but his injury is significant."
Peters' mother posted an update on Tuesday that her son dislocated his knee and has an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon. Riley Peters posted this message to Twitter.
“Thank you all for the prayers, I cannot thank Bearcat nation enough. I will recover and come back stronger than ever. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”