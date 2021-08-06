The desire to serve is nothing new for Laini Joseph. The incoming freshman guard for Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball has known that after college, her goal is to do missionary work and help others.
“It has always been my dream to be a missionary and experience that,” Joseph said.
That is what has prompted her to study business at Northwest, so she can become more familiar with the financial side of that service.
While that desire has always been there, Joseph got the opportunity for the experience of a lifetime this summer when she went to Nairobi, Kenya, from June 24 until July 9 with the non-profit organization ‘Spark of Opportunity.’
“I went on a mission trip to Guatemala like three summers ago, but it wasn’t as intimate,” Joseph said. “We were only there for a week so it wasn’t as intimate and powerful as it was in Africa.”
‘Spark of Opportunity’ partners with a local organization, ‘The Coffee Ministry,’ to help serve the children in Kibera, a slum in Nairobi. Rene Roby is the director of ‘Spark of Opportunity’ and a family friend of Joseph’s.
“I was supposed to go to Uganda with her a couple summers ago, but I didn’t end up getting to do it because I had basketball tournaments,” Joseph said. “We had been seeing on her Facebook page for ‘Spark of Opportunity’ that she has been over there and what she has been doing for the people.”
Joseph had the opportunity to visit homes in the Kibera area and bond with the children. The organizations provide food and after-school programs for the children. She was the only additional person with Roby for ‘Spark of Opportunity’ when she arrived.
“It was just me,” Joseph said. “I just met Rene over there, and I was there for a week or maybe a little bit longer and then three more people came the last week I was there. It was really just me and Rene.”
The Coffee Ministry is headed by a local man named Samwel Gomez and Joseph also worked with him during her time in Kenya.
“(Roby) partners with ‘The Coffee Ministry’ and they just have a ton of programs for the kids and the families there,” Joseph said. “They are just trying to spread the word of God.”
The organizations worked around the children’s school schedule to make sure they were fed and able to do their studies. Part of the ‘Spark of Opportunity’ mission statement is: “We work to build personal relationships with the children and their families by providing education, offering medical care, and pledging mentorship. Spark of Opportunity ultimately works to meet the fundamental needs of people that they may be empowered with hope and love to move forward.”
Joseph’s typical day began before 6 a.m., and went until after 8 p.m.
“We would get up around 5:30 and leave by 6 a.m.,” Joseph said. “... The kids go to school at 6:30, but we would make them their lunch at six o’clock and they would come at 6:30, so we’d send them off to school and pray with them. Then I would stay at the ministry center, sometimes Rene would have to take the kids to the doctor and things like that. … One day we took a girl to go get clothes and we would just help out as much as we could.
“Around 12 or 1:30, we would start making lunch, snacks and chai — which is what they drink, it’s like a tea — we make that for the kids for after-school tutoring. After-school tutoring starts at 4 or 4:30 and we’d do that until 6:30. After that sometimes we’d have a Bible study for the facilitators, workers and the people who serve the kids. Then we’d leave and we’d probably get back around 8 to 9 every day.”
Joseph’s most memorable experience came during a Bible study when she was amazed by the faith of the families and children.
“It just blows my mind how happy they are when they have nothing,” Joseph said. “The faithfulness of the people and the love they show everyone all the time — it is just so powerful when you see it first hand.”
Joseph now prepares for her freshman year at Northwest Missouri State, but she won’t forget the lessons she learned in Kenya any time soon.
“There, they live off so little,” Joseph said. “It is so hard for me when I come back and spend money and get things when I already have everything I need. I might want things, but I don’t need them. For me getting back into the swing of things, it is hard for me to buy unnecessary things or things that I want. I think that if I want this $50 shirt, that can save lives in Kibera.”
For more information on the ‘Spark of Opportunity,’ visit sparkofopportunity.org.
Joseph plans to return next summer.
“I want to do it so bad,” Joseph said. “When I leave college, I want to make that my career. Hopefully next summer, I can go back.”