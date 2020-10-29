Editor’s Note: Week 8 of the Bearcats’ original 2020 schedule would have been Saturday with a game against Northeastern State. In a continuation of The Forum’s series going through the best games all-time against what would have been the 2020 schedule, we go back to Oct. 15, 2016, and Northwest’s 74-29 win over Northeastern State.
Kyle Zimmerman waited his turn to become the lead guy in the Northwest Missouri State offense.
He spent his first three seasons behind the like of Trevor Adams and Brady Bolles, but when Zimmerman’s number was called he didn’t waste the opportunity.
“It was extremely special,” Zimmerman said. “I put a lot of time effort and hard work into getting to that moment. I spent a a lot of time learning from two great quarterbacks before me in Trevor and Brady. Both those guys were phenomenal with everything they did for me on and off the field.
“I’m just so grateful for that situation. Then to just get my opportunity to step in, follow what they did and build our own legacy was super special.”
Zimmerman turned in arguably the best season a Bearcat quarterback has ever enjoyed. He completed 299-of-441 passes for 3,763 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also ran for seven touchdowns.
Those numbers made him the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and the runner-up for the Harlon Hill Award.
“I was definitely very confident in my abilities,” Zimmerman said. “I felt like I had an understanding of our offense at that point. I had sat through four years and really had a lot of conversations with Coach (Adam) Dorrel and Coach (Charlie) Flohr about how we wanted to attack the season and I felt extremely comfortable with the game plan each and every week.”
Adams and Bolles weren’t Zimmerman’s only mentors as he also credits former head coach Adam Dorrel with his development.
“He meant everything to us,” Zimmerman said. “It was truly a blessing playing for a guy like that. He had our best interest in mind. … It was about how he could make us better football players, but also better men. I think that is what really stands out.”
The team numbers that the Bearcats achieved were even more impressive than Zimmerman’s personal statistics with no regular season game being closer than 21 points and the closest postseason game being 15 points. Their 15-0 record led to a 29-3 win over North Alabama in the National Championship Game.
“As a team as a whole, we had a lot of fun together,” Zimmerman said. “We bonded really well in the locker room and on the road trips. We were always having fun together and always joking around.”
Perhaps the most dominant game of the season for the Bearcats and Zimmerman came against Northeastern State in Maryville. Northwest picked up a 74-29 win, and Zimmerman accounted for six total touchdowns — five through the air and one on the ground.
The play that Zimmerman and his teammates still talk the most about from that game though wasn’t one of Zimmerman’s tosses. It is the third play of the game and Northeastern State’s 75-yard touchdown pass to give the RiverHawks a 6-0 lead.
“It’s funny, we still have a pretty good group chat going with a lot of the guys on the team and stuff,” Zimmerman said. “We still kind of joke around about them getting off to a quick lead on us.”
Northeastern State missed the extra point, and that would become a much better omen for how the rest of the game would turn out.
Zimmerman spread the love with his touchdown passes, putting four different receivers into the end zone. Shawn Bane Jr. led the way with four catches for 157 yards and two scores. Dre Washington, Jordan Grove and Marqus Andrews also found the end zone.
“We had so many guys that year who were so selfless when it came to that aspect of the game — to get other guys open,” Zimmerman said. “A lot of people don’t see that part of the game plan, but just having guys buy into that is what allowed us to really be special.”
All told, Northwest’s offense found the end zone 10 times in the game and continued what was such a special season for them.
Zimmerman continues to deeply follow the Bearcats. He also works with several Bearcat alumni at Stryker, a medical supply company.
“I follow them every week,” Zimmerman said of keeping up with the current Bearcats. “All of us guys are constantly shooting group messages back to one another. It is a lot of fun when we get back together with one another, it is like we never had a day apart. That is really cool.”