Editor’s Note: Week 7 of the Bearcats’ original 2020 schedule would have been Saturday with a game against Washburn. In a continuation of The Forum’s series going through the best games all-time against what would have been the 2020 schedule, we go back to Oct. 24, 2009, and Northwest’s 22-19 overtime win over Washburn.
The 2009 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats went into the season on a mission. After losing in the national title game four-straight seasons, the Bearcats desperately wanted to get over that final hurdle.
“It meant everything, it truly did,” Bearcat receiver Jake Soy said. “I was a part of the 2008 team. … Feeling that heartbreak, that is what motivated us all summer. Every year, that would keep us going. To finally get over that hump, that was extremely special.”
Soy had an interesting path to Northwest as the Durant, Iowa, product was set to walk-on at the University of Iowa, until then-Northwest Missouri State defensive line coach Rich Wright convinced Mel Tjeerdsma to go north and watch Soy play basketball.
“Because they were playing in the championship so late in the year in December, their recruiting was really far behind schedule, and they actually came into the game really late, but also came in very fast,” Soy said. “Coach Wright came to my house, introduced himself, told me about the program and that was my first exposure to Northwest.
“Then a week later, he called me and told me he was going to bring the head coach to my game as I was on the way to my game. … At the time, I didn’t know who Coach T was or the significance of that. It was the middle of a snow storm, Coach Wright’s wife was also, I think, 36 weeks pregnant with his daughter.”
Now the Bearcats’ head coach, Wright has since used Soy as an example of the advantage of recruiting basketball players at receiver.
“There was kind of a lot riding on it,” Soy said of his basketball game. “In the first half, I was able to get a steal and a dunk to show off some of my athletic ability. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think that was a pretty important play."
Soy credits the coaching staff with establishing Northwest’s winning culture.
“The coaching staff is a huge reason behind the culture that has been instilled at Northwest,” Soy said. “Obviously, Coach T was the one who started that all. He came in and he is the one who rebuilt the program and instilled a winning culture. That is what ultimately brought me there.”
“If you look at our coaching staff, like 80 percent of the coaching staff is still there from when I played. That is eight years ago, and if you look at any football program across the the country, that is extremely rare. … That is really not the case anywhere. They truly have been the keepers of culture at Northwest and what makes it special.”
Soy would go on to have arguably the most prolific receiving career in Bearcat history. In 2009, he had his best season with 1,556 yards and 27 touchdowns to be named Don Hansen’s National Wide Receiver of the Year.
Soy was just one member of a stacked Bearcat offense — which included Blake Bolles, LaRon Council, Jordan Simmons and Tyler Shaw — in 2009 that would help propel the team to the national championship.
“We did a great job complementing each other,” Soy said. “We were extremely fortunate to have a quarterback like Blake Bolles, who could pass it as well as run it. The ability to have people like LaRon Council and Jordan Simmons in the backfield, it kept the defense honest.
“We had such a great team that year, that having the balance we did was really the key.”
The offense was was terrific all season — scoring at least 45 points in six of the team’s last seven regular season games. October 24, 2009, was the one game in that stretch where the offense didn’t reach that mark.
It was quite the opposite with Northwest trailing the Ichabods 13-7 with 3:44 remaining.
“I just remember that it was a very strong defensive game,” Soy said. “It was hard-hitting. They did a great job staying over the top. That year, we had a lot of great speed with Tyler Shaw, who made a couple great plays that game as well.
“They really did a great job of putting a lot of focus on our receivers and not letting us get down the field like we wanted to.”
Special teams turned the game with Tjeerdsma electing to punt from the Washburn 45-yard line facing a fourth-and-5 with 3:44 left. Michael Stadler did his job by punting the ball down to the Ichabod 1-yard line.
Washburn quarterback Dane Simoneau fumbled the first snap from scrimmage, and Washburn recovered it in the end zone resulting in a safety to pull Northwest within 13-9.
It gave Northwest’s offense the ball back and they immediately came to life. Blake Bolles complete 8-straight passes to drive Northwest from its own 28 down to the Washburn 2-yard line with a 19-yard pass to Soy capping off the throws.
“Blake Bolles was one of my best friends in college,” Soy said. “He was a backup quarterback and I was a backup wide receiver, and ever since we touched the field together, we seemed to have an instant chemistry. We just continued to build on that though our careers.”
Bolles took the ball into the end zone on his own with a 2-yard touchdown run. The score put Northwest up 16-13 with 47 seconds left.
Washburn had the answer though, and needed just six plays to get into field goal range. The kick as time expired sent it to overtime.
Washburn opened the overtime with another field goal for a 19-16 lead.
The Bearcats answered with the opposite of their previous drive. After throwing their way down the field at the end of regulation, the Bearcats ran the ball on all eight offensive overtime drives.
Council carried it on seven of those carries, and his 1-yard touchdown run delivered the 22-19 walk-off victory.
“LaRon kept us extremely consistent,” Soy said. “He was an extremely talented guy, and he was also a low-ego guy. I think that is a part of all the athletes Northwest likes to recruit.”
Soy says the nail-biting win was a good experience on the road to a national championship that included a 21-20 win over Central Washington and a 30-23 win over Grand Valley State in the title game.
“We always had the expectation that something was going to happen, and somebody was going to step up and make a play,” Soy said. “When you have that belief, usually actions follow those beliefs.”
Soy has taken his lessons learning at Northwest into the business world. He is a regional sales manager with Stryker — a medical technology company.
“I made the connection with the company through a former Bearcat named Patrick Whitt,” Soy said. “I met him at an alumni golf tournament and he has become one of my best friends and mentors. It is kind of cool to say that my connection to my professional career and what I’ve done the last eight years, all started at Northwest.
“I did entertain coaching after college, but instead of going into football, I went into the business field. (Being a regional sales manager) kind of connects the dots of me still being able to be a coach and develop people on our sales team. That is what I find a lot of joy in.”
His rise through the ranks at Stryker has allowed his to move to Maryland, but he certainly hasn’t forgotten his Northwest roots. He also like to pay forward the opportunity Whitt gave him.
“I still stay in touch with a lot of the former Bearcats,” Soy said. “One of the ways I like to stay connected to the Bearcats is that I am in hiring position with a big company that has openings all across the country so when we find the right candidates within Bearcat athletics, I like to help get them a job and give them some coaching and mentoring.”