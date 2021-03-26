EVANSVILLE, Ind. — On the eve of the national title game, Ben McCollum and Northwest Missouri State have a singular focus on West Texas A&M and winning one more game this season, but that does not not mean that he can’t appreciate the journey.
Without non-conference games across the country, teams had to rely on their own conferences to prepare them for the postseason.
“Oh, that really prepares us,” McCollum said. “I’ve thought this for a lot of years: that top to bottom, the MIAA — if it is not the best, it is one of the best, just top to bottom. Those coaches in that league are fantastic — they game plan, they scheme us, they throw everything at us that they can.
“It really exposes us and makes us better once the postseason rolls around. We benefited from our league doing that for us and making us better.”
After the MIAA season concluded, the Bearcats moved right into the Central Region Tournament on the road in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They faced Washburn for a fourth time and then met up with Northern State on the Wolves’ home court.
“Then obviously the Central Region — Northern State is pretty good, McCollum said. “Really good — really good. We snuck out of there, and now obviously we are making a little run.”
The challenge and luxury of the Bearcats’ schedule is that in addition to seeing quality teams, they see teams with a diverse skill set. Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin and Northern State’s Parker Fox are likely two of the three best frontcourt players in the nation — the other being on the Bearcats’ roster in Ryan Hawkins.
“We’ve got some of the best coaches in Division-II in our league and some of the best players,” McCollum said. “We are fortunate enough to go against them night in and night out and it does prepare you for these moments.”
Washburn, the only team to beat Northwest this season, goes about things differently with a 3-guard lineup where most of its offense is generated from its backcourt.
“Our conference, in particular, does a great job of preparing us for the postseason — just with the level of play every single game,” Hawkins said.
West Texas A&M resembles more of the Washburn model — but even more extreme — with a 4-guard lineup.
Guards Joel Murray and Qua Grant fuel the Buff offense as Murray averages 23.9 points per game and Grant averages 22.5. Grant and Murray are also the top two rebounders on the team.
“They are different,” McCollum said. “Their guards can really go. They can really score it. They can really get going quick and obviously they play extremely fast. Defensively, they will try to turn you over.”
The Buffs’ four leading scorers — and the only ones over five points a game — all are 6-foot-1 or shorter. Among the top five scorers, Murray is the only one shooting under 37.5 percent from 3-point range.
Hawkins says he is looking forward to the challenge of matching up with all of West Texas A&M’s guards.
“It means that I don’t have to guard a big guy, which I kind of like sometimes,” Hawkins said. “But really, I don’t think it changes a lot of what we do defensively. You are just going to have to be out on the perimeter a little bit more, which we are pretty with all of our bigs out on the perimeter — you see us switching ball-screens pretty consistently. It will be a fun challenge for us, but I don’t think it changes things for us defensively.”
The Bearcats have developed yet another weapon to deploy on the Buffs’ quickness with Isaiah Jackson. The freshman guard had a career-high of 14 minutes prior to the Elite Eight. He played 20 minutes in the Elite Eight game and 25 minutes in the Final Four.
“From a defensive perspective, he can guard somebody and be able to give those other two guards (Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins) a little bit of a break from guarding the other team’s best player,” McCollum said.
Northwest also hopes for the return of freshman Byron Alexander. The MVP of the Central Region Tournament was in a walking boot at Thursday’s game against Flagler after suffering an injury late in Wednesday’s win over West Liberty.
McCollum said on Friday that the odds of Alexander playing on Saturday morning were “50-50.” The game will tip off at 11 a.m., and be televised on CBS.
The Bearcats say they feel prepared for the biggest game of the season. After all, Northwest has been through the grind and Hawkins has enjoyed it so much that he recently said that he would be returning for a sixth season in a Bearcat uniform.