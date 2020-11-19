Pittsburg State enters former Central Missouri and former Missouri coach Kim Anderson’s fourth season picked to tie for seventh in the MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll. Last season’s Gorillas tied for ninth in the conference with a 7-12 MIAA record and 12-18 overall record.
Who’s back?
Senior forward Dejon Waters Jr., will be looking to build on his first season in Pittsburg which saw him start 22 games and average 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He shot 47 percent from 3-point range.
Senior forward Antonio Givens II also made a big impact in his first year at Pittsburg State after transferring from Kent State. Givens started 10 games and scored 8.2 points and had 4.3 rebounds a game.
Xavier Womack started 12 games last year at forward last season. The senior scored 4.9 points and grabbed 6.1 rebounds a game.
Junior Ray Elliott started five games at guard last year for the Gorillas and averaged 6.7 points per game.
The team also benefits from the return of sophomore guard R.J. Lawrence, who averaged 9.3 points per game in seven games before an injury ended his season last year.
Who’s gone?
The Gorillas must replace their floor general and All-MIAA honorable mention point guard A.J. Walker. Walker averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds a game last season.
Jah-Kobe Womack, who scored 14 points per game last season, also must be replaced in the backcourt. Marcel Cherry averaged 9.2 points per game and started 23 games last year.
Christian Edmondson started 20 games and averaged 7.3 points per game.
What does Coach say?
“We are looking forward to the season. The league is going to be great as always. People always ask me about the MIAA. This is my 19th year in the league and I always tell them that we have got a lot of great teams in our league. Even the teams that don’t finish high are still good and that means every night when you go out to play, you have to be ready.” - Gorilla head coach Kim Anderson