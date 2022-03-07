KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over Northwest’s nearly decade-long reign at the top of the MIAA, there have been many challengers to that crown, but no team has provided the thrilling finishes over a 2-year span and 7-game span that Washburn has.
“Last year when they won it on that halfcourt shot or whatever, I watched them cut down our nets on our home floor,” Northwest forward Luke Waters said. “I just carried that with me the entire offseason, the whole season. Being able to cut down the nets today, it really meant a lot.”
The Ichabods came into Sunday’s MIAA Tournament championship game having split the previous six meetings with the Bearcats. Northwest knew that in order to snap Washburn’s 8-game winning streak, their best would be required.
Ben McCollum thought his team provided just that in a 84-76 victory.
“The people who came out … they absolutely got to see a show from both teams,” McCollum said. “Any time the last three or four years that we’ve played Washburn — as a player and a coach, it makes you better, one. And it kinda shakes you to your core, two. Man, you have to dig deep — both teams.”
McCollum says it starts with effort.
“The effort that I thought our kids gave today was what we’ve been looking for all season long,” McCollum said.
The mini-rivalry between the Bearcats and the Ichabods has become known for its guard-play the past few seasons with Washburn being led by Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis while Northwest is spearheaded by Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard.
On Sunday, it was Hudgins who could not be stopped. The senior finished with 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 6-of-12 from 3-point range. He added five assists and no turnovers with Geiman as the primary defender on him.
“It is really fun,” Hudgins said. “I’ve known Tyler for a long time, known J-Lew since Washburn. We are all competitors. They are pretty good and I feel like we are pretty good. It is just fun to compete against them.”
While the game developed into a ‘Trevor Hudgins game,’ it began with Waters keeping the Bearcats in it. Back-to-back Waters' 3-pointers had Northwest in front 8-6 early on.
“We were just working that top ball screen and Jonny (Clausing) was closing out short on me so I was able to get a couple looks from three early and that opened up my drive a little bit,” Waters said.
Washburn felt in control for much of the first half as a Connor Deffebaugh jumper in the paint put the Ichabods up 10 with six and a half minutes left in the first half. Waters responded after three Wes Dreamer free throws with consecutive scores to slice the margin to three.
Freshman Isaiah Jackson made a steal and was fouled as he finished a layup. Jackson missed the foul shot, but Municipal Auditorium was buzzing with energy from the play.
“Just being ready every day,” McCollum said about Jackson’s growth. “With youth comes the inability to get up every single day, every single practice, every single game, and not just play hard, but play with elite intensity, elite intentionally and that is the hardest thing for young guys to get. He is getting there. He certainly hasn’t arrived, but he is getting there and that is what you saw tonight.”
The Bearcat crowd erupted moments later as Waters canned a 3-pointer off an assist from Bernard for a 12-0 run and a 34-32 lead.
Lewis answered with a 3-pointer, but Jackson and Hudgins finished the half with baskets for a 38-35 lead.
“They are a great team,” Hudgins said. “They went on their runs. We went on ours.”
Geiman opened the half by tying the game with a 3-pointer, but Waters immediately answered with a 3-pointer and the lead eventually grew to 11 points with Hudgins cashing a jumper.
Washburn continued to battle with the postseason not guaranteed without a win. Lewis gave Washburn back the lead with 8:27 left at 63-62.
The stars for the Bearcats answered though and Bernard finished a 3-point play his own way through contact and then fed Hudgins for a 3-pointer from beyond the arc.
“Just the confidence from my teammates, especially Diego,” Hudgins said sparked him. “Me and him have been playing together for four year now. He just keeps on telling me, ‘shoot the ball, shoot the ball.’ The ball is going in now.”
It was a Hudgins 3-pointer that sealed the game with 2:13 on the clock and gave Northwest a 78-71 advantage.
In addition to Hudgins’ 35 points, Waters had 20 and Bernard had 11. Dreamer struggled shooting the ball, but had a game-high 11 rebounds.
“It is a championship game,” Hudgins said. “That is what we worked for. That is what we worked for all year. I felt like we just showed up today and we played hard.”
The win makes Northwest a 3-seed in the Central Region Tournament where they open against NSIC Tournament champion Minnesota State-Moorhead. Washburn is the six seed and will play Minnesota-Duluth in the first round.
“I feel like it is just on to the next,” Hudgins said. “This is all fun and games and it is fun to win, but now it’s the real NCAA Tournament.”