MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats extended its winning streak over rival Missouri Western on Saturday with a 70-64 win over the Griffons. The Bearcats have won 17-straight over Missouri Western, but for the second-straight year, Northwest needed all 40 minutes to put away its rival.
“That was a good game, that was a really good college basketball game,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “I thought they were fantastic, especially defensively. I thought they were well prepared; they were a tough opponent, and I can’t say enough about how well they played.”
It was a slow start for both the Bearcats who managed just seven points in the first four minutes of the first half. Wes Dreamer scored five of the seven points for Northwest.
The two teams traded the lead seven times over the first seven minutes and 15 times overall in the game. Missouri Western then pulled out to a four-point lead at the 11:24 mark after a three-pointer from Will Eames.
Northwest went four possessions where they turned it over twice and allowed two steals before a three-pointer from Ryan Hawkins pulled the Bearcats back to within one.
“We just let them do whatever they wanted to do, and we weren’t getting any ball pressure,” Diego Bernard said.
The lead swaps were frequent through much of the first half until the Griffons took the lead with a basket from Q Mays at the 5:05 mark. Missouri Western outscored Northwest 14-8 over the final five minutes to take a 37-30 lead into halftime.
“We got, for a lack of better way of saying it, a little bit in our feelings in that first half,” McCollum said. “I thought we played a lot of the blame game, it was everybody’s fault but our own. Every single player on the floor, it was everyone else’s fault but their own. I thought I did a poor job of that too, and when you do that—it snowballs on you. You get in your feelings, all emotional and you can’t win.”
The Griffons opened the second half with a three-pointer from Eames to take a 10-point lead, their biggest of the game. Junior Trevor Hudgins took over after that, scoring seven-straight points for the Bearcats.
Hudgins’ evening quickly took a turn as he picked up his fourth foul with 16 minutes left in the second half. With Hudgins on the bench, the pressure was put on Diego Bernard who was held scoreless in the first half.
“I just didn’t come out with any energy and I’m not supposed to do that as a starter,” Bernard said. “Coach got on to us at halftime and we got that fixed.”
Bernard answered the call, scoring eight points over a five-minute span. Bernard’s points came during a 17-8 run by the Bearcats.
“I coach them, those two (Bernard and Hudgins) get it,” McCollum said. “They haven’t lost many games and so ‘Here’s the ball, go figure it out.’”
The Griffons managed the momentum swing, and slowly pulled themselves back into the game. Missouri Western trailed by five after a jumper from Jaron Thames. The Griffons made it a two-point game from there with a layup and free throw from Caleb Bennett.
Bennett continued to try and will Missouri Western back into it with a dunk and layup on back-to-back possessions that gave the lead back to the Griffons with 3:58 left in the second half. Bernard then missed a three-pointer on Northwest’s next possession but converted a layup with 2:50 left to give the lead back to the Bearcats.
Eames tied the game from the free throw line with just over two minutes to go, but a three-pointer from Dreamer and two free throws from Bernard put the Griffons in a five-point hole. Tyree Martin gave the Griffons their last sliver of hope with a layup to make it a three-point game with 41 seconds left.
Hudgins put the game out of reach with four free throws over the final 17 seconds of the game. After a quiet first half, the junior guard finished second on the team with 14 points. Ryan Hawkins led the team with 18, Dreamer with 13 and Bernard with 12.
The two teams won’t have to wait long to see each other again as the Bearcats will travel to Missouri Western on Tuesday. The Bearcats will then host Pittsburg State on Feb. 11 and Missouri Southern on Feb 13.
“Just knowing that they can beat us, we won by six and so if it’s 10 and under, just know that they’re capable of beating us,” Bernard said. “Going into the game they’re going to watch a lot of film, we’re going to watch a lot of film and I am looking forward to Tuesday.”