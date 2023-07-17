23-07-20 Golf Marcus.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville's Marcus Henggeler chips onto the green on Monday in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — With a Northwest Missouri Junior Tour Championship just a week away, Maryville senior Cailyn Auffert continued her dominance in tournament series events. Auffert has played in six tournaments this summer and Monday in Savannah was the fifth that she’s won.

Auffert shot an 82, three strokes better than East Atchison star Alex Barnett who sits second in the season-long points standings. Both Auffert and Barnett are locked into their season-long places in the standings at first and second going into next week at St. Joseph Country Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags