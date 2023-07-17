SAVANNAH, Mo. — With a Northwest Missouri Junior Tour Championship just a week away, Maryville senior Cailyn Auffert continued her dominance in tournament series events. Auffert has played in six tournaments this summer and Monday in Savannah was the fifth that she’s won.
Auffert shot an 82, three strokes better than East Atchison star Alex Barnett who sits second in the season-long points standings. Both Auffert and Barnett are locked into their season-long places in the standings at first and second going into next week at St. Joseph Country Club.
Maryville senior Lauren Jaster is third in the standings after scoring a 97 at Savannah to take fifth in that tournament. Maryville senior Casey Phillips and East Atchison senior Sydnee Bruns are tied for fourth going into next week.
“I’m feeling more prepared for the season, just with the courses that we play during school,” Phillips said. “I’ve been working on my short game — it needs lots of help.”
For Auffert, Jaster and Phillips, this tournament series has been about getting ready for their senior seasons this fall with the Spoofhounds. All three have been to state before and they have high goals this year.
“It pulls us all closer as a team,” Phillips said of the summer tournaments. “It is good bonding for us. I think our friendship has grown and become stronger.
“I’m really excited, especially to do it with the girls. We started all together and I’m ready to finish together too.”
For the boys, the race for the tour championship is much closer. Six players are within five points of series leader Jack Dinsdale. Five of those six are Spoofhounds.
Dinsdale finished eighth on Monday in Savannah with an 85, but still holds a three point lead going into the championship.
Chillicothe’s Jackson Trout won with a 75 at Duncan Hills and moved into a tie for fourth, four points behind Dinsdale. Ethan Scott and Jacob Scott are tied for second in overall points and three behind their teammate. Ethan Scott had a 78 to tie for second on Monday.
Dylan Groomer is tied with Trout for fourth in the season points after taking ninth on Monday. Lucas Vierthaler had a 78 to tie for second on Monday and climb to sixth in the season standings — five points behind Dinsdale. Kaleb Groomer is seventh, seven points behind Dinsdale.
The other division leader for the Spoofhounds didn’t play Monday, but sophomore Alayna Pargas leads the 14-15 girls division by eight points overall.
The Tour Championship is next Monday at the St. Joseph Country Club. Tee times will be released at a later date.