JOPLIN, Mo. — The population of Joplin is a little over 50,000. The population of the largest hometown of a player on the Northwest All-Stars roster is just over 1,000 — Maysville.
The size of the programs and communities didn’t seem to matter much in the first game of the Senior League state tournament on Thursday night in Joplin. The Northwest All-Stars routed the Joplin All-Stars 12-2 in a 5-inning ballgame that was called due to the mercy rule.
“We just wanted to make sure we won our first game and hopefully the second game so our backs aren’t against the wall the whole tournament,” Platte Valley’s Landon Wiederholt said.
Albany’s Chase Cline got the ball on the mound Thursday. The Warrior standout hasn’t pitched during the All-Star season yet, but said he was ready to go about an hour before the game when the coaches told him he’d be getting the ball.
“I didn’t think I’d be pitching,” Cline said. “I thought I needed to throw strikes and I did."
Cline delivered. In the first inning, he was able to work around an error for a scoreless frame and get Northwest’s bats to the plate.
Three walks loaded the bases with two outs for Platte Valley’s Justin Miller — who was a part of the cross country, football, basketball, baseball and track and field teams as a freshman this year. The track and field state qualifier used his speed on what seemed like a routine grounder to shortstop and beat the throw for an RBI and a 1-0 lead.
“I thought there was a good chance I was going to be out, but I was always told to keep running through it no matter what,” Miller said.
Joplin answered in the top of the second with a run to even the score, but Northwest wasn’t done piling up runs.
Landon Wiederholt, Tucker Klamm and Draken Bennett all singled in a second inning where Joplin’s defense imploded. The Northwest team kept putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense and Joplin kept folding under the pressure.
At one point in the frame, Joplin flipped its right fielder and third baseman because the third baseman had booted two-straight sharply-hit grounders. Northwest put up five runs in the frame for a 6-1 lead.
“It just gave us confidence that we could win it,” Wiederholt said. “We just had to keep playing hard and playing good defense to come out with a win.”
Cline continued to throw strikes and allowed a run in the fourth inning, but finished four innings with two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“They got a couple hits and I called time and gave him some confidence,” Miller, the team’s catcher, said. “I told him he was still pitching great. He finished it pretty good.”
On the offensive side, Northwest put up its biggest inning of the evening in the fourth. Base-running sparked the big frame with Grant McIntyre and Miller each creating runs with aggressive base-running and Joplin miscues. Northwest piled up six more runs and went in front 12-2.
Maysville’s Kayden Gabbard showed again how deep the Northwest pitching staff is and came in for the fifth. He struck out all three batters he faced on just 17 total pitches — meaning he is eligible to pitch again this weekend.
Cline going four innings keeps all the other arms for Northwest available including Maysville’s Max Heintz and Platte Valley’s Tucker Klamm who were the star pitchers of the district tournament.
“(Cline) really helped us because now we have the rest of the tournament and we have a lot of pitchers left,” Wiederholt said.
Northwest has guaranteed itself at least two more games at state. Two wins would mean a state championship. A split would mean the tournament continues and at least second place. Two losses would be a third-place finish and the season is over.
Northwest plays the Twin Cities All-Stars, from Festus and Crystal City, on Friday at 6 p.m., in Joplin.
“Don’t settle. Just keep winning and keep playing hard,” Wiederholt said of the team’s mindset.