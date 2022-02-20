MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last season, Tyler Geiman's last-second miracle shot cost Northwest Missouri State a MIAA championship in the MIAA Tournament. Less than a year later, another Washburn player may have done the same thing with a last-second 3-pointer.
Washburn's Tyler Nelson delivered the big shot this season with a 60-59 victory in Bearcat Arena — the third-straight win for the Ichabods in Northwest's home gymnasium.
“I'm just hoping it doesn't go in,” Northwest junior Diego Bernard, who was guarding in the other corner in a scrambled defense, said. “I'm just watching it — couldn't do anything about it. … Just devastated, for real.”
For Northwest, it is the second game of the season where a late 3-pointer cost them the game after the first was a 76-75 overtime loss to Central Oklahoma.
“We helped,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “You are up two — you can't help. Can't help. Can't help. Can't help. Two sends it to overtime, three … And that is my fault. That's the second time we've done that this year. I have not coached well enough to get that.
“It's not their fault. It's my fault. When it happens twice, that's my fault. I need to get that corrected. When we are up two and they are coming down the floor, you gotta make sure you stay home. I just did a poor job of coaching to that.”
The Washburn loss moves Northwest half a game behind the Bronchos in the MIAA standings with a week left in the regular season. Central Oklahoma has the head-to-head victory in the lone matchup of the season.
The Bearcats started the game strong as a Luke Waters 3-pointer had the team up 12-4 seven minutes into the game.
“Luke just started taking over the game like he can do,” Bernard said.
The Ichabods battled back with a Geiman jumper giving Washburn a 16-15 lead. The teams went back and forth with a Geiman jumper to beat the first-half buzzer tying the game at 31-31.
The game remained tight throughout the second half with Trevor Hudgins making three free throws with 5:47 left to increase Northwest's lead to 53-49.
Geiman immediately answered with a 3-pointer and Connor Deffebaugh hit a layup to give Washburn back the lead.
Two Hudgins free throws with 1:39 left put Northwest up 59-57.
Bernard blocked a Nelson 3-pointer with 41 seconds left, but after an empty possession for Northwest, Nelson got another opportunity off a feed from Deffebaugh as Byron Alexander collapsed to stop the drive. Nelson knocked down the deep 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left.
“Just wishing I could have done more, just wishing we could have got that play back to, I don't know, to get people on different players,” Bernard, who guarded Nelson most the second half, said. “Just got to go back to the drawing board. Gonna be ready for practice.”
Geiman finished with 21 points while Jonny Clausing had 12, Deffebaugh had 11 and Nelson had nine.
Waters finished with 17 points in 27 minutes, but sat the last 13 minutes of the game and that hurt the team's spacing late in the game.
“I don't know what happened to him,” McCollum said. “I don't know why he was out at the end, something must've gotten injured. Wish we could have had him. He would've helped a lot offensively to just be able to get the pressure off of Trevor. There was just too much congestion. Couldn't get enough buckets.
”Just didn't have enough shooting to spread it. You have two shooters out there with Diego and Wes (Dreamer).”
Hudgins had 16 points and Dreamer had 15.
Northwest will play Emporia State on Monday in Bearcat Arena with the hopes of getting back to its winning ways.
“Just got to be better,” McCollum said. “You got to be tougher, you got to be more physical, you got to come to stops when you drive, you have to be under control and some of those things. And I've got to be better late. That is on me and I'll get it corrected.”