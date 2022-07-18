JOPLIN, Mo. — For the second-straight year, the Northwest All-Stars are Missouri’s Senior League champions and unlike last year, their journey will continue from here next week when they head to the regional tournament in Peru, Illinois.
“It feels pretty dang good,” Kole Emerson said.
The Northwest All-Stars continued their postseason streak with a fifth-straight game decided by the run rule. Northwest picked up an 18-5 6-inning victory over the Twin City All-Stars on Sunday afternoon in Joplin.
“It feels great,” Landon Wilmes said. “Great to be a state champ — I’ve wanted it and we finally got it.”
Twin City pulled out all the stops to try and pull the upset with multiple hidden-ball tricks — none successful — and took a 1-0 lead after the first inning. A tight strike zone hurt Northwest starter Max Heintz, who walked the first two batters he faced.
Heintz quickly settled in with the help of his defense as Grant McIntyre sprinted in for a catch in center field and threw to second for a double-play to end the second inning.
“My team played really well today,” Heintz said. “They were phenomenal in the field.”
Landon Wiederholt and Heintz hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. The slower pitching of Twin City had been frustrating Northwest’s lineup, but Wiederholt was able to wait on his pitch and shoot a double down the right-field line.
“I just knew I had to sit longer because I’d been swinging too early and hitting it off the end of my bat,” Wiederholt said. “I was just going to wait and wait and hit it late if I have to.”
The outfield continued to shine in the bottom of the third with runners on first and second with one out. Emerson hauled in a catch in right field and the runner at second tagged.
“I was hoping he’d turn because I knew if he turned, I had him gunned down,” Emerson said.
Emerson’s throw beat the runner by enough that the Twin City player had time to turn and get in a rundown. Third baseman Tucker Klamm dove to tag the runner before he made it back to second for the double play.
“It feels good to make some pretty big plays when they are needed,” Emerson said. “Grant had a good play then I turned around and had another good play — it felt good.”
With Northwest beginning its third trip through the order, the bats began to put the game out of reach. With two outs, Draken Bennett walked, Klamm doubled him home and Cline singled him in to expand the lead to 4-1.
Heintz was called for a balk in the fourth inning which gave Twin City a run, but he settled right back in and got out of the inning.
The offense continued its surge with Emerson hitting a 2-run double. The team added three more runs in the fifth inning and stretched the lead to 9-2.
Twin City got one back in the fifth, but Northwest made the state title all but official in the top of the sixth with nine runs. The scoring was capped with Wiederholt launching a 3-run home run which put Northwest up 18-3.
“It felt great off the bat,” Wiederholt said. “I didn’t know if it was going to go over. I thought it was going to drop down and hit the fence, but it carried.”
Twin City got two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the final score closer, but Klamm finished the game off on the mound.
Heintz threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Klamm threw 1 2/3 no-hit innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
At the plate, Wiederholt and Heinz were each 3-for-4 while Emerson and Wilmes each had two hits from the lower third of the lineup.
“We just kept on pounding the ball,” Wilmes said.
Northwest now heads to Peru, Illinois, next weekend where they will join the state champions from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, Kentucky and Michigan, along with the regional host team, for the Central Regional Tournament.
“It is going to be fun,” Wiederholt said. “We are going to have to play some good ball.”
They play the first game of the tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. against the Iowa champions. Seeding games are Saturday, Sunday and Monday with bracket play being Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Oh I’m pumped, I’m pumped,” Heintz said. “We are all ready for it, I think.”
The Northwest Junior club will look to make it a sweep of the two oldest divisions of Little League next weekend as they play in Joplin for the state tournament.