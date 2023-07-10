BETHANY, Mo.— The Northwest All-Stars are used to winning. The Senior League squad is composed of players from Maysville, Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Albany and King City.
Two of those teams advanced to the MSHSAA state tournament with Platte Valley taking second in Class 1 and Maysville taking fourth in Class 2. After their successful springs, those teams joined forces along with the other All-Stars.
They will be heading back to state — this time the Senior League State Tournament. Northwest won its three district games by a combined 31 runs, including Sunday's championship game, 13-3, over the LaCoMo East All-Stars.
“Last year, we went down there and we won and went to regionals,” Platte Valley pitcher Landon Wiederholt said. “Hoping to do the same thing again this year. It is just a fun time down there.”
After a 4-run first inning for Northwest with 2-run singles by Albany’s Chase Cline and Platte Valley’s Justin Miller, an error had Northwest in trouble in the top of the second.
Three unearned runs scored and it looked like two more might with a deep fly ball to center field. Maysville’s Parker Sollars couldn’t reach the ball with his glove hand as he stumbled backwards, so the outfielder reached up with the hand that could reach it.
“I was coming up to help the pitcher if he tried to pick off the dude at second,” Sollars said. “But I came up a little too far on it. It was just a hard-hit line drive and I knew that I couldn’t get my glove hand over, so I had to go up for the barehand. I almost dropped it. It hit the palm and bounced out.”
Sollars knocked the ball down with his hand and it slid down his arm where he caught the ball in his elbow for the third out. The catch maintained the 4-3 lead.
“I thought I was going to be mad at him for a little bit,” Wiederholt joked. “He jumped up with his bare hand and I don’t know what he was doing. Then he came down and I saw that he caught it and they called the out sign so I was like, ‘OK.’”
Northwest immediately struck back with Northeast Nodaway’s Landon Wilmes doubling to lead off the inning. Sollars drove in Wilmes with a 1-out single and Wiederholt had a 2-out single to plate Sollars and make the lead 6-3.
The defense continued to step up in the third inning as they closed the frame with a grounder to Wilmes at second which he flipped to shortstop Drew Dack who threw to Mac White an inning-ending double play.
“We just had to get the errors out of the way so we don’t make them again,” Dack said. “And then we were fine.”
Dack and Sollars sparked the next inning with back-to-back doubles. Northwest put up six runs in the bottom of the third.
“As soon as Drew steals, I have to go right after,” Sollars said of their speed. “If we are on third and second, we are instantly getting in on a line drive or anything.”
LaCoMo East tried to stay in the with multiple failed attempts at the hidden-ball tricks and quick pitching every hitter. The quick pitches threw Northwest off for a time, but they quickly adjusted.
Dack scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 13-3. Wiederholt closed the game with a scoreless fifth inning.
Wiederholt pitched all five innings in the run-rule victory. He allowed seven hits and two walks with no earned runs and six strikeouts.
“Having a good defense behind you is nice,” Wiederholt said. “You know that you don’t have to strike them out because if they hit the ball, we are going to make plays. … Mostly fastballs and try to keep it low and in the corners to where they can’t make really good contact with it.”
Offensively, Sollars had three hits while Dack, Cline, Wiederholt and Miller each had two.
“If we keep our bats like this all year, we will be pretty good,” Dack said.
Northwest now advances to the state tournament — where both the junior and senior teams won last season.
“Just like last year, we want to go have fun with the team and go win,” Sollars said.
Northwest 12, Harrison County 3
On Saturday, the Northwest All-Stars advanced to the championship game with a 12-3 win over Harrison County’s All-Stars. Maysville’s Mac White and Parker Sollars each had four hits with Sollars finishing a homer short of the cycle.
Drew Dack was also a homer short of the cycle with three hits. Chase Cline and Landon Wiederholt each had two hits while Wiederholt and Landon Wilmes each homered.
Cline pitched four innings with no earned runs on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Sollars threw two perfect innings while Carson Bray threw a no-hit inning.
Northwest 17, LaCoMo East 5
Parker Sollars, Chase Cline and Carson Bray each had two hits on Friday in a 17-5 win over the LaCoMo East All-Stars in the double-elimination tournament.
Landon Wiederholt, Bo Zeikle, Trevor Akins and Eli Gaiser combined to pitch Northwest to the win.