Northwest All-Star shortstop Drew Dack smiles with sunflower seeds in his mouth after a double in Sunday's district championship game in Bethany. 

BETHANY, Mo.— The Northwest All-Stars are used to winning. The Senior League squad is composed of players from Maysville, Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Albany and King City.

Two of those teams advanced to the MSHSAA state tournament with Platte Valley taking second in Class 1 and Maysville taking fourth in Class 2. After their successful springs, those teams joined forces along with the other All-Stars.

