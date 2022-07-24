Junior League

The Northwest All-Stars won the Junior League state championship on Sunday night in Joplin. 

 SUBMITTED

A week after the Northwest All-Star Senior team went to Joplin and earned a state championship, the 14-and-under squad accomplished the same thing by sweeping their three games in Joplin.

Their journey to a Junior League state championship began on Friday with what ended up being the closest game they played at state. Northwest topped the Joplin All Stars 9-3.

