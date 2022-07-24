A week after the Northwest All-Star Senior team went to Joplin and earned a state championship, the 14-and-under squad accomplished the same thing by sweeping their three games in Joplin.
Their journey to a Junior League state championship began on Friday with what ended up being the closest game they played at state. Northwest topped the Joplin All Stars 9-3.
Northwest opened the top of the first with a Drew Dack single and an Eli Gaiser RBI single giving them a 1-0 lead. Joplin answered with the next three runs and led 3-1 going into the fourth inning.
Northwest answered in the fourth with a 2-out rally. Dack singled with two away to score Bo Zeikle and Gaiser had the go-ahead swing on a ball that got by the shortstop and scored Dack and Parker Sollars. The team added more runs on RBI hits from Mac White and Carson Bray.
Northwest added three more runs in the seventh for the 9-3 final. Dack finished with four hits while Mac White had three. Gaiser pitched five innings of 1-hit ball in relief.
Saturday’s game featured a 4-inning no-hitter by Graham Medsker who struck out eight with three walks. Northwest put up one run in the first inning and 14 in the third for a 15-0 win over Hillsboro’s All-Stars.
Dack had his second-straight 4-for-4 day with a pair of doubles.
Sunday’s championship was a rematch with Joplin and this time, Northwest picked up the run-rule 14-1 win in five innings. White went 4-for-4 while Dack and Bray each had three hits. Dack finished the state tournament 11-for-12 at the plate.
Bray pitched five 2-hit innings with three strikeouts and three walks.
Northwest advances to the Regional Tournament August 6-12 in Midland, Michigan, where the state champions from Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, South Dakota, Kentucky, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kansas will match up. Northwest’s first game is Sunday, August 7, against either Michigan or Kansas.
The Northwest All-Stars roster includes: Bo Zeikle, Bruce Otto, Bryson Jestes, Carson Bray, Casey Berry, Drew Dack, Eli Gaiser, Graham Medsker, Lance Runde, Mac White, Parker Sollars, Reece Gray and Zach Griffith.
Senior League Regionals
The Senior League Northwest All-Stars won their first regional game 6-4 over the Iowa champs from Grandview. Northwest jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings with Max Heintz pitching two 1-hit innings.
The bullpen held on from there with the final three innings coming from Brody Staples who allowed just one hit and no earned runs.
Northwest lost their second game to the Indiana state champions 14-9 and its third game 15-3 to the Illinois state champions.