GUILFORD, Mo. — Max Heintz literally bet on himself on Saturday afternoon in the Northwest All-Stars 10-0 run-rule victory over LaCoMo East. The Maysville pitcher came up a winner twice with no-hitter and six extra dollars in his pocket as he left the ballpark in Guilford.
Heintz had bet a teammate that he could throw a no-hitter in the All-Stars’ first district tournament game and he delivered with a dominant 9-strikeout and 2-walk performance.
“I just came out here and tried to play baseball,” Heintz said. “It was fun. I had a good defense behind me. They put the ball in play sometimes and when they did, my defense did the work.”
Center fielder Grant McIntyre was quick to point out that the performance was only five innings thanks to the offense and a mercy-rule ending. There was a potential infield hit that was ruled an error by the official scorer.
“He is just a stud,” McIntyre laughed. “It was a borderline no-hitter. It got him six dollars. He made a bet with a fellow teammate — even though he kinda scammed him.”
Heintz says the first thing he is going to do with his six dollars is show it to his Northeast Nodaway teammate.
“I’m going to go wave it in Grant’s face,” Heintz said.
After a 1-2-3 first inning from Heintz with two strikeouts, the All-Star offense got to work with the Nodaway County coalition on the team sparking the offense. Platte Valley’s Tucker Klamm walked and McIntyre drove him in with a single to left field.
Platte Valley’s Landon Wiederholt plated McIntyre then came around to score on a Justin Miller infield hit and error.
The 3-0 lead held through two innings and LoMoCo East’s chance to make it a game came in the third frame with runners on the corners and one out. Heintz drew a pop out to Klamm at second base who fired a throw to Wiederholt at first to double off the runner and end the inning.
“I really thought it was a momentum changer,” Klamm said. “It gave us the momentum early and we just never really gave it back.”
The great defensive play set Klamm up to leadoff the next inning and he blasted the game’s hardest-hit ball and put one over the left fielder’s head for a double.
“I hit it and I heard my dad just yelling at me to run,” Klamm said. “So I didn’t really get to see it.”
Albany’s Chase Cline added to the lead with a 2-run, 2-out double to right.
Heintz continued to roll in the fourth by striking out the side.
“He is our leader,” Klamm said. “He really sets the tone for the game, hypes us up and gets us going.”
Walks bit LoCoMo East in the fourth inning. Five walks and a single from Cline ballooned the margin to 8-0.
Brody Staples and Landon Wilmes walked to begin the fifth inning and Kole Emerson singled to set the table for Heintz to end the game with a single to score Staples and end the ball game.
“We’re just having fun out here,” Heintz said. “We are just out here playing baseball.”
LoCoMo East and the Harrison County All-Stars each have one loss in the double elimination tournament. They play Sunday at 1 p.m. to determine who will play Northwest at 4 p.m. If Northwest wins, they advance to the state tournament. If they lose, they will have a winner-take-all game on Monday at 7 p.m.
“We are just coming out here, playing baseball and trying to do what we did last year and bring home the state title,” McIntyre said.