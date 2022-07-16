COLUMBIA, Mo. — Northwest All-Star 11-and-under team finished third in the state on Saturday in Columbia.
Northwest topped Twin City 12-7 on Friday to take the third spot and eliminate Twin City. Northwest jumped out to an early lead with Ravenwood’s Wyatt Scadden singling and Ravenwood’s Liam Cordell tripling and scoring on an error.
Twin City cut the margin to 2-1 in the second inning, but Northwest put up seven runs in the third inning with four-straight hits to open the frame from Scadden, Cordell, Brock Healy and Zane Freeman. Conception’s Lucas Redden added a single before Cordell and Scadden got their second hits of the inning — Cordell’s being a double to give him a single, double and triple.
Scadden finished the game 4-for-5 while Cordell was 3-for-3 with two walks.
Northwest’s run ended on Saturday with a 20-10 loss to the Nationals. Conception’s Grady Gockel hit a homer while Stanberry’s Quinn Jensen was 2-for-2 with a triple and a walk.
The roster for the 11U team was Lucas Redden, Conception; Wyatt Scadden, Ravenwood; Caiden Jensen, Stanberry; Brady O’Connell, Ravenwood; Quinn Jensen, Stanberry; Brock Healy, Grant City; Drake Ginther, Stanberry; Tripp Crawford, Albany; Jordan Danner, Grant City; Liam Cordell, Ravenwood; Jace Burns, Ravenwood; Grady Gockel, Conception; and Zane Freeman, Albany.
District Tournament recaps:
Junior League (14U)
The Northwest All-Stars battled back to win the Junior League district championship this week.
In the double elimination format, Northwest lost 6-5 to Harrison County in their second game which sent them into the loser’s bracket.
Northwest beat Carroll County 9-8 to force a rematch with Harrison County.
Northeast Nodaway’s Drew Dack scored the walk-off run in the seventh inning after doubling earlier in the inning. Dack finished the game with two hits while Parker Solar’s led the team with three.
Northwest knocked off their rivals to the east twice with a 11-5 win and a 19-12 victory in the final game on Sunday in Bethany to win the title.
Dack and Gram Medsker each had three hits in the first game. Carson Bray was the star of the second game going 4-for-5 with three doubles.
The Northwest All-Stars advance to the state tournament in Joplin which will run July 22-25. Their first game is on July 22 at 6 p.m.
Major League (12U)
The Northwest All-Stars won their opening game of the Major tournament 10-7 over LaCoMo Central, but fell to LaCoMo East and Carroll County to end their season.
11U League
The Northwest All-Stars rolled to a title in the 11-and-under bracket. Harrison County dropped out of the tournament and Northwest swept a best-of-three series with LaCoMo East 21-6 and 15-0.
In the 21-6 win, Redden had a 3-for-5 day while Scadden had two doubles and Cordell homered. In the 15-0 win, Freeman had three hits while Cordell and Danner each had two.
Minor League (10U)
The Northwest All-Stars went 2-2 in the Minor League district tournament, beating LaCoMo Central 19-3 before losing 10-1 to LaCoMo East. The then beat MO West 14-9 before being eliminated 11-8 by Carroll County.
9U League
Northwest went 0-2 in the 9-and-under district tournament with a 5-4 loss to LaCoMo East and a 9-8 loss to Harrison County.
The 9-and-under team included South Nodaway’s William Curran and Drake Richie along with Northeast Nodaway’s Brody Jackson.