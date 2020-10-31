MOUND CITY, Mo. – The Worth County Tigers have yet to play a full game this season with all of their starters.
Friday night’s matchup against Mound City was no different as the Tigers were forced to play the second half without their starting quarterback and lost their running back late in the fourth quarter. Worth County’s 30-point halftime lead was enough to help them advance to the second round as they held on to beat Mound City 46-26.
“This week we kind of got back to our M.O. of running the football this week,” Worth County coach Chris Healy said. “We rode Andrew a little bit early, got Austin Welch back up front and got things going on the offensive line and that opens a lot of things up in the passing game and the option game.”
The Tigers’ offense has struggled to find a rhythm since the return of Ayden Gladstone, scoring just 14 points in each of their last two games, though both were against top five teams in the state. But the Worth County offense found its groove against the Panthers in the first half.
“It felt great,” Gladstone said. “We got some people back and we’re going to get more people back next week. It’s just all positivity, if we turn on each other, that’s when it all goes downhill. If we stay together, we can do great things.”
The Tigers leaned on its running game and running back Andrew Alarcon on their first drive as the senior ran the ball four times for 22 yards and a touchdown. The Worth County special teams then gave the ball right back to the offense, recovering a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff.
The Mound City defense didn’t make it easy for the Tigers, forcing a fourth down attempt after holding the Tigers to two yards on its first three plays. But Gladstone had an answer on fourth down, finding sophomore Dylan McIntyre for a 15-yard touchdown.
“We were running the ball and passing the ball way better than we had all year,” McIntyre said. “The offensive line and their blocking was way better.”
Worth County’s defense answered the offense’s score by forcing Mound City to turn the ball over on downs. Alarcon and Gladstone went back to work in the running game as they combined for 36 yards on nine carries. Alarcon ended the drive with a three-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead.
The Mound City offense has struggled to find offensive production with injuries to Landon Poppa and Tony Osburn. Friday night the Panthers found that production with sophomore Trevor Tubbs.
Tubbs carried the Panther offense down the field on their second drive with five carries for 47 yards. The sophomore capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run for Mound City’s first points of the game.
Alarcon continued his havoc on the Mound City defense on the ensuing drive, answering Tubbs’ touchdown with his third touchdown of the half. The Panthers’ turbulent first half continued on their next drive with a three-and-out. To make matters worse, the fourth down snap went over the punter’s outstretched arms and into the end zone—resulting in a safety.
Worth County then made it a 30-point lead just four plays later. Alarcon carried the ball twice for 13 yards and Gladstone scored his lone rushing touchdown with 3:33 left in the half.
The Panthers came out in the second half with a different game plan than the one they used through the first 24 minutes. Quarterback Conner Derr took the first snap of the half and connected with Tubbs for a 62-yard touchdown.
With Gladstone going down late in the first half, Alarcon became the focal point of the offense in the second half. The senior running back carried the ball four times for 17 yards on the Tigers’ first drive, including a five-yard touchdown run to give Worth County a 44-12 lead.
The Mound City offense continued to air it out in the second half. After a pass interference call on first down, Derr connected with Will Young on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
After forcing a turnover on downs, Derr connected with Young again on Mound City’s first play of the drive for a 40-yard touchdown to make the score 44-26 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.
“We have to stay focused during the game,” McIntyre said. “I made a couple of mistakes and we just have to stay focused. We thought the game was over at halftime.”
Over the final 18 minutes, it was the defenses that controlled the game. Mound City held the Tigers out of the end zone after getting a first and goal. The Worth County defense forced its second safety of the game, and McIntyre intercepted Derr late in the game.
Alarcon left the game late in the second half with a lower leg injury. Alarcon carried the ball 38 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns. Backup quarterback Braxton Hightshoe was second on the team with 19 carries for 98 yards.
The matchup between the two teams who have combined for 15 state titles and three of the last four had a different feeling Friday night according to Healy.
“It’s definitely a different scene in 8-man football,” Healy said. “Mound City isn’t in the final 16, one of us wasn’t going to be in the final 16 and it wasn’t many years ago that there wasn’t more than 16 teams—so it’s nice.”
Worth County will travel to East Atchison next Friday to face the Wolves. East Atchison defeated North-West Nodaway 58-12 in its first round game.
“It was the best game we’ve played in a long time and we just have to take that next step this week and continue to improve,” Healy said. “East Atchison runs the football, they’re really physical up front and their defense is solid.”