GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers have things they need to clean up. The Tigers have lost five fumbles in the last two weeks. Despite the miscues, Worth County defeated second-ranked King City last week and kept that momentum rolling Friday night in a 56-8 drumming of seventh-ranked Orrick.
“If we can fix those things and stop taking plays off, I think we can be great,” Ayden Gladstone said.
Gladstone continued what has been a near-perfect season for the senior quarterback on Friday night. The Tigers quarterback completed eight of his nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Gladstone has completed 77 percent of his passes for 713 yards, 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
As for the Worth County offense, its start was not near as impressive as the way it finished. Gladstone tossed a shovel pass to Levi Cassavaugh on the game’s first play, and after collecting 25 yards, the young running back was stripped of the football.
The Worth County defense quickly got the ball back to its offense by forcing a punt. The Tigers offense made up for its early miscue with a touchdown on their second drive of the night. Gladstone connected with Dylan McIntyre on a 20-yard touchdown to give Worth County an 8-0 lead.
Orrick came into the contest averaging 60 points per game on the offensive side. The eight points scored on offense were the fewest scored by the Bearcats since November of 2019.
The Tigers have made a vast improvement on the defensive side of the ball in 2021. Worth County allowed 42 points per game in 2020, 40 points per game in 2019, but have allowed an average of just 17 points per game in 2021.
“Adding Alex has helped and we’re not out of position,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “Taking that piece out, we had another guy at linebacker, and he was too slow. He reads well and he’s a solid end, but when you take that one person out, it does make a difference.”
After forcing a second-straight three-and-out, Gladstone had the offense down inside the Orrick five-yard line after a 33-yard pass to Jackson Runde. The Bearcats defense made their second big play of the quarter with a big hit on Rinehart that led to Worth County’s second fumble of the quarter.
Orrick finally found some semblance of offense on its third drive of the game. Blake Buchanan bounced from receiver to running back to quarterback on Friday night. The senior rushed the ball four-consecutive times on the third drive for eight yards.
Junior quarterback Zander Stevinson connected with Chanler Woods on third down, giving Orrick it’s initial first down. The drive quickly stalled after a chop block pushed the Bearcats back 15 yards, eventually leading to a third-consecutive punt.
Cassavaugh and Rinehart split the load on Worth County’s next drive. Cassavaugh opened the drive with a six-yard run, then Rinehart gashed through the Orrick defense for 61 yards down to the Bearcats six-yard line. Cassavaugh gave the Tigers a 16-0 lead on the drive’s next play.
The onslaught ensued after Orrick’s third three-and-out in its first four drives. Gladstone connected with McIntyre for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 22-0 lead, then a snap over Buchanan’s head on the Bearcats’ first play after the score was recovered by Gladstone to make it a 30-0 lead.
The Bearcats again got in their own way on their next drive. Orrick covered 40 yards on seven plays and had an opportunity to make it a two-score game with the half ending and the Bearcats receiving the second half kickoff. Instead, an Orrick fumble gave Worth County the ball and a chance at another score before halftime.
Worth County then moved down the field on a six-play drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to Runde. The avalanche continued after the Runde score as the Bearcats once again turned the ball over inside the red zone on a Gladstone interception.
It took all of three plays for Worth County to lengthen its lead. Cassavaugh started the drive with a nine-yard catch on a hook-and-ladder, then Gladstone picked up 25 yards on a scramble.
After the long run, the Tigers had time for one last play, and the Gladstone-Rinehart connection made the best of it. The senior duo connected on a 33-yard heave to the end zone with no time on the clock to give the Tigers their final score in what was a 36-point second quarter.
Rinehart followed up his long touchdown catch with the opening score of the second half. The Worth County senior had touchdown runs of 36 and 47 yards in the second half.
Orrick’s lone score came on a fumbled snap that was kicked three yards into the end zone. Offensive lineman Nolan Werle recovered the botched snap for the Bearcats’ only touchdown.
The Tigers defense held Blake Buchanan to 72 yards on 24 carries. Overall, the Bearcats carried the ball 50 times for 161 yards.
“We had to gang tackle because he’s a speed back,” Rinehart said. “He’s not like Parker Muff, but he’s got a lot of speed and we knew we’d have to gang tackle and make sure that we weren’t missing tackles.”
Rinehart led Worth County with 200 yards rushing on just nine carries. McIntyre had two touchdown catches in the game and three receptions total for 57 yards.
“It’s amazing, they just keep getting better and better and climbing and climbing,” Gladstone said. “The offensive line and our backs are all doing their part and getting better every week.”
The Tigers will travel to Pattonsburg next week to face the 2-4 Panthers. Pattonsburg has played three teams with a winning record this season and have allowed 70 points per game on defense in those three losses. The Panthers are allowing 62 points per game overall this season.
“We have to fear no one and respect everyone,” Gladstone said.