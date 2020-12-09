GRANT CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway hung with Worth County for the first half on Tuesday night in Grant City, but a disastrous third quarter for the Jays allowed the Tigers to pull away for a 72-48 victory.
“We just were not very resilient,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “We showed negative body language. We didn't improve or fix our mistakes. We just let it build and snowball until it got out of control.”
A Ben Boswell basket late in the first half pulled Northeast Nodaway (3-2) within 30-27, but Worth County's Jackson Runde hit a 3-pointer to end the half. Worth County (3-1) carried that momentum into the third quarter with Runde scoring the opening points and Grant Cameron hitting a 3-pointer for an 11-point lead.
The Jays pulled within eight midway through the quarter on an Auston Pride basket, but Worth County answered with a 8-0 run. Over the course of the quarter, Worth County out-scored 27-12 in the quarter.
“When you play good basketball teams, you have to play four full quarters,” Jackson said. “We talked about that, we talked about it at halftime, we talk about it every game. You go back to the St. Joseph Christian game, our bad quarter was the first quarter, and against a good team, you can't come back from that.
“Our bad quarter tonight was our third quarter. We came out flat and we couldn't adjust. We were resilient at all. In turn, that is what happens.”
Northeast Nodaway was led in scoring by Pride with 16 and Dylan McIntyre with 13. Ben Boswell added nine while Lane Dack and Colton Swalley each had four and Zach Pride had two.
“I'm not mad at them,” Jackson said. “We should be frustrated, we should be disappointed, but you can't settle. You have to improve every day, every practice, every game. You have to improve. There are always things every single team can improve on and we have things we can improve on.
“A game like, there were a lot of positive things, but there were some bad things we just need to fix and get better at.”
Runde had 22 to lead Worth County while Alex Rinehart had 18, Grant Cameron had 15, Aydan Gladstone had 11 and Tyler New had six.
Northeast Nodaway will play at Stanberry on Thursday before hosting Stanberry on Friday night.