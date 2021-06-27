MARYVILLE, Mo. — When South Holt coach Josh Petersen told Worth County/Northeast Nodaway offensive lineman Austin Welch that he could call the first play of Saturday’s 8-Man All-Star Game at Bearcat Stadium, the Knights’ offensive guru likely had a good idea what Welch would call.
“Coach came up to me and said, ‘You want to pick the first play?’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ so I picked it,” Welch said.
Welch called a running play to Archie speedster Dylan Sutton with himself pulling to deliver the block to spring him. What Welch hadn’t drawn up is that the defensive end he’d be throwing his bone-crushing block on would be classmate and regular-season teammate Chase Atkins.
“I pulled around, looked up and there was my own teammate,” Welch said.
The Northeast Nodaway graduate came wheeling around the line and Atkins couldn’t avoid Welch with a full head of steam. Welch’s block ensured that Sutton was off to the race for 65 yards and a touchdown.
“I don’t think he saw it coming, and I didn’t really see it coming,” Welch said. “We hit and he went around me and he scored."
Atkins said he’s seen Welch throw big blocks like that before in games and practice, but was hoping he wouldn’t be on the receiving end of one that early in the game.
“It brought back some memories from the football season going against each other in practice,” Atkins said. “It was a lot of fun. He got me pretty good the very first play.”
Despite the big play early, it was Atkins and his Silver team who took home bragging rights over Welch and the Green team with a 38-32 win in a back-and-forth battle.
“I’m never going to let it go,” Atkins said. “I’m going to rub it in his face the rest of his life.”
Both teams' quarterbacks shined with their arms and their legs on Saturday with the Green team being led by South Holt/Nodaway-Holt quarterback Drew Quinlin and Southwest Livingston’s Wes Hughes guiding the Silver team.
While the event was a celebration of 8-man football, there was a scary moment in the first quarter when Sutton injured his knee on his third carry. He was treated in the tunnel of Bearcat Stadium and returned to the sideline to cheer on his teammates, but was wearing a large knee brace. Sutton had a recent try-out for the Central Missouri baseball team.
In the end, Hughes and the Silver team proved too much as they scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes to play. Quinlin attempted to rally his team, but Albany’s Kaedon Hutchinson made an interception with under a minute to play which sealed the win.
For the players and coaches, winning was certainly what they wanted to do, but it was just special to share the field with the best in the state.
“It is an All-Star Game,” Quinlin said. “We are here to have fun. It’s not always about wins and losses, sometimes it is just about the people around you.”
Quinlin now prepares for his college career at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
The Red Raider finished his high school career on the field which bears Mel Tjeerdsma’s name and his next snap will be at the school which gave the Hall of Fame coach his first college opportunity.
“This whole experience has been amazing,” Quinlin said. “The group of guys — our team and the other team — is just such a good group of guys. It's a true All-Star Game. These guys are the best athletes in the state and it’s amazing to get out here and play some football.”
For Welch and Atkins, the All-Star Game marks a fitting end to tremendous careers.
“It was a lot of fun,” Atkins said. “I made a lot of new friends — kids who I wouldn’t get to talk to during games and stuff. … It was a lot of fun playing this game. I loved it.”