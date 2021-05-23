JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Many players are described as ‘joys to coach’ from their high school coaches, but few draw the effusive praise that Northeast Nodaway’s Anne Schieber does.
Whether its basketball coach Luke Cox, baseball and softball coach Vance Proffitt or track and field coach Jared Freemyer, the Bluejay coaches have raved about Schieber as an athlete, person and leader throughout her senior year in Ravenwood.
“If you work hard, there are so many good rewards that come with it,” Schieber said.
Northeast Nodaway offers three ‘girls’ sports, but that didn’t prevent Schieber from still playing four as a senior. In addition to starring in softball, basketball and track and field; Schieber was a valuable piece of the Bluejay baseball team and made several starts at second base. She was also her class’s valedictorian.
Schieber’s Bluejay career ended on the track in Jefferson City on Saturday at the Class 1 State Championships. Actually, it ended on the podium.
“I had high expectations to just keep improving throughout the year,” Schieber said. “I didn’t think I would actually make it here and medal at state.”
Schieber came into the 800-meter run seeded ninth, but was able to out-perform that seeding and finish eighth to earn her first state medal and Northeast Nodaway’s first medal as a team since 2018.
“I was just so shocked,” Schieber said. “It was like, ‘OK, I’m almost there. Just keep pushing through.’ I was really excited and wasn’t even thinking of how tired I was.”
Schieber finished with a 2:31.35 to earn that place among the state’s fastest on the podium.
The future for Northeast Nodaway track and field remains bright as well, particularly in the girls’ 800-meter run.
Sophomore Ruby Wilmes was 10th in the event with a 2:32.63, just missing out on a medal herself.
“I think it is really good for her, and she will just want to keep going with that and keep getting better,” Schieber said.