OREGON, Mo. — There was no talk of redemption, but it was not forgotten what South Holt did to Worth County last year in Grant City. Neither team looked crisp in their season opener Friday night in Oregon, but the Tigers avenged last season’s loss behind Alex Rinehart’s 221 yards rushing with a 50-22 win over the Knights.
“It felt really good to be back out there,” Rinehart said. “Our linemen and our defense held their water the entire game.”
Worth County’s biggest addition this offseason was the return of senior running back Alex Rinehart. Adwell and the Tigers wasted little time getting their back into a groove; Rinehart carried the ball on all seven plays in the game’s opening possession.
Rinehart rushed for 60 yards on the team’s opening possession. The final carry of the drive was a 17-yard touchdown run from the senior back.
“I’ll say what I did before, he is a stud,” quarterback Ayden Gladstone said. “He breaks so many tackles and he’s just so fun to watch.”
The Knights (then Spartans) struggled with untimely turnovers in last year’s loss to North Andrew. Those self-inflected wounds cost them again in the loss to Worth County. Senior Brody Scroggins took the first four carries of the drive, gaining 24 yards. The Knights’ fifth play went to Wyett Williams, who was stripped of the ball, giving the Tigers possession.
Worth County’s second drive belonged to its senior quarterback. Gladstone took his first carry of the drive seven yards, then 46 yards for a touchdown on his second carry.
South Holt showed some life on its second drive of the game. The 6-play drive ended with a fourth and two screen pass caught by Gannon Phelan. Phelan took the reception 34 yards for a touchdown.
The tide quickly turned after the fourth down conversion. Levi Cassavaugh took the squib kick 55 yards for a Worth County touchdown.
The Tigers kept the pedal down with an onside kick after the Cassavaugh touchdown. With the game at a tipping point, the South Holt defense held the Worth County offense to a turnover on downs.
The Knights failed to convert on any of their opportunities in the first half. After the turnover on downs, South Holt drove the ball down to the Tigers’ one-yard line. On fourth and one from the one, Worth County forced a seven-yard loss.
The South Holt defense was helped by a holding call on Worth County’s next drive and eventually forced the Tigers to punt. A high snap on the punt led to the Knights taking over at the 12-yard line. Again, the momentum lasted just a few short moments with South Holt fumbling on their first play.
“We had chances there to close the gap,” Knights coach Josh Petersen said. “We had a bunch of turnovers and then not scoring on the one-yard line.”
Worth County extended its lead to 24 with an 18-yard touchdown reception by Rinehart with a minute left in the half. Rinehart finished the first half with 75 yards rushing and 63 yards receiving.
“I thought we battled back after they took the momentum,” Gladstone said. “We battled and took it back, even though we them having the momentum that shouldn't have ever happened.”
South Holt’s first score of the second half came after Gladstone’s interception of sophomore quarterback Kendall Noland. The Knights ended the Tigers’ drive with a safety on a screen pass to Cassavaugh.
The Knights added a touchdown after the safety on a one-yard run by Phelan. Phelan led South Holt with 13 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Rinehart put the finishing touches on the Knights with a 66-yard touchdown run.
“He’s got a little Le’Veon Bell in him,” Adwell said. “The thing is, as soon as you think he’s going to give you that shiver, he trucks you.”
Gladstone finished the night completing seven of his 10 passes for 78 yards. The senior quarterback also rushed for 100 yards on nine carries.
The Tigers will play their first home game of the season next Friday night. St. Joseph Christian will make their first trip to Grant City since 2017.
Noland completed four of nine passes in his first career start with two interceptions. Scroggins finished the night with 71 yards on 19 carries.
The Knights will be at home again next week as they welcome Southwest Livingston. The Wildcats dropped their season opener to East Atchison 64-6.
“I’m proud of our guys, Worth County is a tough opening game and I thought that we hung with them,” Petersen said. “I’m not happy with the turnovers, but I’m happy with the way they played. But I’ve got to go watch film and we’ll see if my mood will change between now and Monday.”
Anthony Crane founded and writes for Missouri8manfootball.com.