RAVENWOOD, Mo. — In a battle of what appears to be the two frontrunners in both the 275 Conference and Class 1 District 16, Platte Valley earned its first win over Northeast Nodaway since 2016.
Despite a stellar outing from Jays' starter Dylan McIntyre and 11 walks surrendered by its own pitching staff, Platte Valley was able to find a way to secure the 5-3 victory on the road.
“It was definitely a big win conference wise,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “Ravenwood has been a good program for a long time and Coach (Vance) Proffitt has done a great job with them. They came here ready to play as well.
“Talk about a great baseball game to be at today. The energy was there. The kids played really hard and I thought the kids played great.”
Platte Valley (6-1) was able to push across a run in the first inning on an RBI groundout by sophomore Wyatt Miller, but Northeast Nodaway (3-2) answered right back with junior shortstop Ben Boswell utilizing some small-ball.
Boswell laid down a perfect bunt for a base hit to lead off the bottom of the first. He then stole second and scored on an RBI single by McIntyre.
The Bluejays had runners at second and third after Boswell scored, but Platte Valley sophomore Memphis Bliley buckled down to get a strikeout and then draw a pop-out to shallow right field where second baseman Matt Jermain caught it and threw to the plate to get the tagging runner for a double play.
Platte Valley freshman Alex Mattson got the lead back for his team with a 2-run home run to center field in the second inning. The ballpark in Ravenwood is smaller than the average high school field and gives up more homers than usual, but No. 9 hitter said the key for him was not trying to hit it out.
“Coach told us, he said, 'Just try to hit line drives and they'll go,'” Mattson said. “That is what happened.”
Mattson finished the game 2-for-2 and reached base in all three plate appearances. The home run was Platte Valley's lone extra-base hit.
Northeast Nodaway junior Colton Swalley answered with a home run in the bottom of the third inning after a seven-pitch at bat. The team's first-year catcher has impressed coach Vance Proffitt this season.
“As a catcher, I've had a lot of really good ones, and he has done above and beyond of my expectations,” Proffitt said. “I'm really excited that he is back there helping our pitching staff.”
McIntyre retired the next eight batters he faced after the Mattson home run. The junior threw 5 2/3 innings with three earned runs and just four hits allowed.
“He is a great young pitcher who pitched really good for them,” Dyer said. “I told my kids to just stay positive and keep on the attack.”
Proffitt was happy with McIntyre's outing, but wants to see more from his offense.
“He did everything we could ask of him,” Proffitt said. “Holding them to three runs, I'll take that every day of the week from my starting pitcher. … We let our pitching staff down today with how we swung the bat.”
With 92 pitches, the Jays went to the bullpen and inserted Lane Dack while moving McIntyre to center field. Platte Valley responded to the change with back-to-back hits, but McIntyre's arm continued to haunt Platte Valley.
McIntyre came up firing in center field on Mattson's single and threw another strike to Swalley to cut down a runner at the plate for the third out of the inning and kept the score knotted at 3-3.
McIntyre singled to open the sixth inning, but McQueen struck out the next two batters and then drew a soft groundout to Jermain.
The Platte Valley offense finally broke through again in the seventh inning with Jermain and McQueen each singling to start the frame. Dack got a strikeout of Bliley, but back-to-back RBI singles by Miller and Trevor Weir gave Platte Valley its 5-3 lead.
McQueen finished the game with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning with two strikeouts and another groundout to Jermain. The victory snaps a 6-game winning streak in the rivalry for the Jays.
“He got to rolling those last three innings there,” Dyer said. “That is our senior pitcher that we are relying on. He did a great job of getting ahead of those batters in that last inning. Our kids were confident out in the field and wanted to back him up.”
McQueen finished the day with four innings pitched and just one earned run on two hits. The one run he surrendered was in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk to Boswell.
Both sides dealt with a tight strike zone as McQueen allowed six walks and Bliley allowed five. McIntyre had superb command most of the evening, but still walked three.
“I just needed to settle down and focus,” McQueen said. “Focus on getting the hitters out and not worry where the pitches were at.”
Platte Valley had all nine batters pick up at least one hit.
“It is totally a team effort,” Dyer said. “We expect all the kids to attack, get base hits, get on base and be aggressive.”
The Bluejays will look to get back on track on Friday with another 275 Conference rival when they host North Nodaway. Platte Valley is set to host King City on Thursday and West Nodaway on Friday.
“It feels good,” McQueen said. “They've had us in the couple years I've played. It definitely feels good to beat a rival team.”