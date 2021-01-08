RAVENWOOD, Mo. — At their core, high-school sports are supposed to be a vehicle to teach life lessons and shape students into young adults.
On Friday night, the girls' basketball teams at Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley showed just how much the game can have a positive impact on the community.
Many high schools around the country host 'Pink Out' games each season which is an effort to raise money for cancer research. With cancer affecting the Northeast Nodaway community in a new way this year when sophomore Boston Adwell was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in August, Northeast Nodaway senior Cassy Redden wanted to honor his fight this season.
“We all kind of came up with the idea of doing the purple for him, because we were going to pink like normal,” Redden said. “... Everyone here at this school was just very helpful and helped me get it done.”
Bluejay coach and principal Luke Cox knew that Redden could handle the responsibility of organizing such an important event.
“Cassy really took this on as a community project for her,” Cox said. “When she came to me with the idea, I said, 'Hey, this is big. Are you up for the challenge?' I knew she would be just because of her character.
“She is not only a floor general out here — we call her 'the floor general' — but she is a floor general for the community itself.”
As President of Northeast Nodaway's National Honor Society, Redden organized the 'Purple Out' herself and reached out to Jefferson National Honor Society and Platte Valley senior guard Malia Collins about the two teams raising money to make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Adwell's name.
“I think that is really awesome as it was organized by high-school students,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “It started her with Cassy Redden and then she contacted Malia Collins, and basically the high-school kids organized that. It is a lot of organization, and it is great to see kids do that for such an excellent cause.”
Both programs sold shirts which depicted a basketball and a ribbon with the names of both teams on it. The sales of the shirts combined for $1,415 with Northeast Nodaway selling $1,119. The Bluejays were presented with a commemorative ball at halftime of the game.
“The way these communities brought awareness to this is amazing, and I am so happy to be a part of it,” Cox said.
The game, which also included a ceremonial tip-off with the special ball and the two teams coming together to pose with the ball at mid-court, turned into Platte Valley's 10th-straight win to begin the season. Platte Valley (10-0) topped Northeast Nodaway 68-16.
For Platte Valley, the game continued a dominant start to the season in which only the 3-point win over Class 4 power Maryville was within 25 points.
“Overall, I thought it was a great effort,” Pedersen said. “We got a lot in transition running the floor.”
The Bluejays struggled against the press early in the game as Platte Valley scored the game's 15 points of the night. Redden says the experience can help them moving forward as they won't see another pressure defense the caliber of Platte Valley.
“It helps going against harder teams, because you learn to handle yourself and work better as a team,” Redden said.
The Platte Valley offense was led by senior Paige West with 20 points. The guard began her high-school career at Northeast Nodaway, so playing in the game which recognized Adwell's fight was special for her.
“It was a big honor to be a part of this 'Purple Out,'” West said. “Boston isn't technically in our community, but he is in a neighboring community. Just to help people out who are in need, it is a great feeling to be a part of that.”
Aside from West's big night, Pedersen was able to rotate his players heavily and see 10 different players score. Maggie and Malia Collins each had double figures with Maggie netting 12 and Malia scoring 10.
Sydnee Deen scored seven, Jaclyn Pappert and Brylie Angle each had five, Stephanie Turpin had four, Claire Galbraith and Tina Turpin had two, and Madelynn Mattson had one.
The Bluejays fought hard until the end of the game and out-scored Platte Valley 6-2 in a fourth quarter which had a running clock.
“We came out a little rusty in the first game back this season,” Cox said of beginning the second-semester slate. “I thought we did a better job in the second half playing better defense, but Platte Valley, they are a juggernaut. The way they platoon, they put a lot of ball pressure with consistent fresh legs.”
Anne Schieber and Dalanie Auffert each scored five points to lead the Jays. Saige Kohlleppel added four and Jill Boswell had two.
Northeast Nodaway will now prepare for the South Harrison Invitational next week. They open as the seventh seed on Monday at 6 p.m., against second-seeded Princeton.
Platte Valley will be the top seed in the Stanberry Invitational and after a first-round bye, play the winner of King City and Worth County on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The finals could feature a matchup of top-ranked teams if Class 1 No. 2 Platte Valley meets Class 1 No. 6 Stanberry.