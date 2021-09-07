RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Platte Valley is one of the standard bearers for softball in northwest Missouri. The reigning state runner-ups have been dominant over their rivals Northeast Nodaway — having never lost in the history of the Platte Valley program.
That streak continued on Tuesday with Platte Valley winning 16-4, but players and fans in attendance for Tuesday's matchup in Ravenwood could tell that the dynamics of the rivalry have shifted a bit with the influx of talent in the Bluejay program.
“We knew coming in that they were a different team definitely than they were last year,” Platte Valley junior catcher Sarah Langford said. “We knew it'd be a battle.”
The Bluejays (3-1) took a 4-1 lead after a 3-run third inning highlighted by RBI hits from Jill Boswell and Bailey Busby.
Busby is part of an extremely talented freshman class which has sparked the Bluejays' growth this season. Busby starts at catcher for the Jays while Hadley DeFreece is the team's top pitcher and Lindsey Jackson is the third baseman and second pitcher.
“Since we've been playing together for so long, it's just a really big opportunity for us to play varsity,” Busby said.
“We knew coming into this game that they were going to be decent, because they were on a winning streak of course,” Angle said. “And we heard that they had a good pitcher coming up.”
Platte Valley (7-1) took that first shot from Northeast Nodaway and realized the Jays weren't going to lay down. That is when a bit of the rivalry adrenaline set in.
“We couldn't let Ravenwood beat us,” Angle said. “They are a rivalry of ours, and we just knew we weren't letting them have this.”
The Platte Valley bats went to work in the fifth inning with lead-off hitter Sarah Langford sending a double to left-center to get the inning going. Kayley Hauber followed that with a bunt single.
“After we got down a little bit, we started talking like, 'Hey, this isn't us. We are better than this,'” Langford said.
DeFreece buckled down to get a pop-out from returning All-State player Maggie Collins — who had an uncharacteristically rough night at the plate, going 0-for-5. Even with their star struggling, the Platte Valley lineup showed its potency and depth.
“It is nice to have all that depth,” Langford said. “We know whoever is up there, they are going to hit it or make some play to move runners around.”
Angle shot a triple to the gap to drive in a pair, and freshman Maleeah Bliley tied the game with a single.
Bliley is one of the players who stepped up with Collins struggling, she finished the game 4-for-4 and reached base in all five trips. The freshman is also the only player who has seen a lot of DeFreece's pitching in the past.
“I've played against them for a while now and I was pretty confident in myself,” Bliley said. “I just knew that I could do it.”
Platte Valley continued to pile on with RBI from Kali Redden and Claire Galbraith to add to the lead and allow Platte Valley to bat around. An error in center field on Langford's second at-bat of the inning allowed two more to score, and Hauber drove in Langford with an RBI single.
Bliley doubled in the sixth and Redden drove her home with another base hit.
Platte Valley batted around again in the seventh inning as DeFreece got more tired in the pitcher's circle. Hits by Galbraith, Angle, Bliley, Stephanie Turpin and Jaclyn Pappert led to five runs scoring and a 16-4 final score.
Bliley's four hits led Platte Valley while Hauber and Redden each had three; and Langford, Angle, Pappert and Galbraith each had two. Hauber had four stolen bases.
Tejay Freemyer got the win as the pitcher. After allowing four runs in the first three innings, Freemyer and her offense fed off each other and Freemyer didn't allow a run in the final four frames.
“She is a great pitcher and I trust her with all of it,” Langford said. “I know she can pitch any game.”
Northeast Nodaway was led by Meredith Adwell and Busby with two hits each.
“To not drop our heads,” Busby said of what the Jays can learn from Tuesday's game.