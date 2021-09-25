KING CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers felt slighted coming into the 2021 season. A rare feeling for one of the blue bloods of Missouri 8-man football. On Friday night, the Tigers took step one in knocking off one of the two GRC teams ranked ahead of them coming into the season. Worth County overcame three fumbles, an onslaught of King City star Parker Muff and a double-digit deficit to defeat the King City Wildkats 44-34.
“That’s been on our mind since day one when the media started pumping things out there,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We wanted to be the dark horse. We knew what we had and where we wanted to be, but hadn’t proved anything and we knew we had to come out and prove something. I think the kids bought into that and I think they had a little chip on their shoulder.”
The start was not as a good as the finish in King City. The Tigers moved the ball 36 yards on six plays to open the game with a mixture of Ayden Gladstone and Alex Rinehart. The drive came to a crashing halt when the rain-soaked ball escaped the grasp of Rinehart.
The turnover was followed by a large dose of Parker Muff. Muff carried the ball 44 times Friday night and opened the Wildkats’ first drive with three-straight carries and a 46-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers found less success on their second drive of the game. The visitors began the drive with a holding call, followed by two runs for a combined yard. On third and 17, Gladstone connected with Rinehart for a 13-yard pass — setting up a fourth and four. Worth County opted to punt.
King City responded with its own suspect drive. A run of two yards followed by a holding call and muffed snap, led to the Wildkats’ first punt of the game.
Rinehart’s second fumble came shortly after the King City punt. Much like the first Worth County turnover, Muff made the Tigers pay for the mistake. Muff rushed four times for 39 yards, including a six-yard touchdown run to give King City a 16-0 lead.
As the rain began to disappear, the Worth County offense began to pick up steam. Rinehart began the next drive with a four-yard run, then escaped for his longest rush of the game — a 38-yard touchdown to get the Tigers on the board with six seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wildkats answered the quick score with an 11-play drive. Muff carried the ball on nine of the 11 plays, totaling 40 yards. Worth County forced a fourth and goal from the one, but King City caught the Tigers off guard with a toss to the left that gave Muff his third touchdown of the half.
Gladstone and the Worth County used its passing game to move the ball after falling behind 22-6. Gladstone connected with Dylan McIntyre and Jackson Runde for a combined 27 yards on back-to-back passing plays. The senior quarterback finished the drive on the ground with his first of three rushing touchdowns to cut the lead to eight.
Worth County forced King City to punt for the second time in the first half, giving the Tigers an opportunity to tie the game before half. The Tigers began the drive with a false start, but a helmet-to-helmet call gave Worth County a first down on the drive’s first play.
Runde caught two passes on the drive for a total of 34 yards, with the second moving the Tigers down inside the King City 10-yard line. Rinehart carried the ball for one yard, then with the clock ticking down, Gladstone and Worth County rushed to the line to get one final play in.
Gladstone scrambled to his right, diving out of bounds with one second left on the clock. The clock operator and officials both ruled that the half had ended, due to none of the officials seeing the Worth County quarterback out of bounds with any time left on the clock.
The Muff-heavy King City offense kept rolling to begin the second half. The senior running back carried the ball on all eight of the Wildkats’ plays to begin the second half. His final carry was a 21-yard touchdown run to give King City a two-score lead.
McIntyre and Gladstone answered the King City score with back-to-back connections, totaling 30 yards. Gladstone was tripped up just short of the goal line on the next play. Adwell and the Tigers went to Rinehart to finish off the drive, but the senior back fumbled in his attempt to break through the King City defense.
“With adversity sometimes, it gets hard,” Adwell said. “We’ve taken a lot of time to address that stuff is going to hit the fan sometimes and you’ve got to grind. That’s our motto, you’ve to grind.”
The Wildkats responded with two first downs before back-to-back negative runs and a false start stuck them with a third and 18. Quarterback Landon Wells’ heave on third and long ended in the hands of McIntyre.
“The game plan was to stop Parker Muff,” McIntyre said. “He got us a couple of times and we got him a couple of times.”
The momentum then swung in the direction of Worth County and Gladstone. The Worth County quarterback cut the lead to six with a 41-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw.
Muff stomped out the momentum that the Tigers had gained as he did for most of Friday night’s contest. Muff gained 62 yards on six carries on the drive, capping it off with a 16-yard touchdown run with 11:43 left in the fourth.
The duo of McIntyre and Gladstone got the Tigers going on the ensuring drive with a 20-yard connection to begin the drive. Four-straight runs from Worth County got the Tigers down to the King City one-yard line. Gladstone then bullied his way in for a touchdown that cut the lead to four with 9:34 left in the game.
The final momentum swing came on the Wildkats’ next drive. After three-straight Muff runs, Wells was intercepted by Runde on third and 10.
Worth County began the drive with a short run from Rinehart, then took the lead on the second play from scrimmage with a 25-yard touchdown run from Gladstone. The score gave the Tigers a 38-34 lead with 6:50 left in the game.
After two Muff runs and two incompletions, Worth County took over on downs with just over four minutes left in the game. The Tigers ran the ball three-straight times before Gladstone connected with McIntyre one final time in the game for a 30-yard touchdown.
“This was probably the most fun game I’ve ever played,” McIntyre said. “We didn’t get down on each other, kept going, kept fighting, and we got the dub.”
Despite the two-score deficit, King City appeared to have quickly shortened the lead with a kickoff return for a touchdown by Corbin Taylor. The touchdown was called back, though, due to a block in the back penalty. The Wildkats turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Worth County Tigers to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Gladstone led the team with 127 yards rushing and 174 yards passing.
“My receivers make my job easy and my line gave me plenty of time,” Gladstone said. “I can’t take all the credit, they made my job easy.”
Rinehart finished with 13 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. McIntyre led the team with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Runde had four catches for 71 yards.
“We’ve got an amazing quarterback who can make all the throws in the world and we’ve got receivers that can catch,” McIntyre said. “He’s G.O.A.T.’ed — best quarterback in the state — best quarterback in the state.”
The Tigers will find themselves once again in a battle of top five teams next Friday night in Grant City. Worth County will host undefeated Orrick. The Bearcats are coming off of a 68-26 win over Northwest (Hughesville).
Worth County will once again be tasked with stopping one of the state’s top players in Blake Buchanan. The senior running back set a state record last week with 10 rushing touchdowns against Braymer.
“We have to be humble, and we’ll humble them again with the film session,” Adwell said.