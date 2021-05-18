GUILFORD, Mo. — April 22 against South Holt represented a turning point in the season for the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays.
The Jays lost that game 11-5 and dropped to 4-3 on the season. It was the first time the Bluejays lost three games in a season since 2017.
In that game, the Knights roughed up Northeast Nodaway ace Dylan McIntyre for five runs in just one inning.
“I was ready to face them again as soon as we lost to them,” McIntyre said. “That made me so mad — the loss — I was just ready to play them again.”
On Monday night, things came full circle for Northeast Nodaway. The Bluejays won their sixth-straight game in varsity competition since that loss in Oregon and mercy-ruled the Knights in six innings with a 12-1 victory.
“We knew that this was our chance to prove what we can do and how we can actually play,” Northeast Nodaway junior Ben Boswell said. “That game against them last time, it just wasn’t us.”
McIntyre was the catalyst as Northeast Nodaway skipper Vance Proffitt gave the sophomore the ball in a do-or-die game against the team which gave him the most trouble in the regular season.
“It feels good,” McIntyre said. “I felt good as soon as I came here. Everything went perfect.”
McIntyre responded with a complete-game victory. The sophomore threw six innings and allowed just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
“That is the Dylan we’ve been waiting for,” Proffitt said. “… He got on the mound and he did what he needed to do. When he does that, he is hard to touch. It was fun to watch him grow this season, and hopefully we will get a chance to see him pitch again.”
The offense made sure its ace didn’t have to throw a pitch all night without a lead. They jumped on South Holt starter Houston Coleman in the first inning. Boswell started things by lining the first pitch of the game into right field for a single.
Junior first baseman Auston Pride plated Boswell with a 2-out single up the middle and Northeast Nodaway had a 1-0 lead.
That lead held until the third inning when the wheels fell off for Coleman and the Knights. The inning started off well for Coleman with Boswell flying out to left.
But then McIntyre singled to center. And Colton Swalley was hit by a pitch. And Lane Dack reached on a bunt. And Auston Pride walked to force in a run. And Chase Atkins walked to force in a run.
Brayden Munns singled in another run and South Holt brought in freshman Kendall Noland to try and stop the bleeding. But Grant McIntyre walked to force in another run. And Boston Adwell walked to force in another run.
“I thought we did a nice job of really staying in our gameplan,” Proffitt said. “And it was: Quit swinging at the high stuff and really get a pitch to hit.”
Boswell got a second opportunity in the inning and made good on it with a single to score two runs and represent the 9th-straight Bluejay to reach base.
Noland finally got the second out of the inning by striking out Dylan McIntyre, but the Bluejays got their ninth run after back-to-back walks to Swalley and Dack forced in pinch-runner Brycen Kennard.
The Knights got their first two hits in the bottom of the third and Noland singled in Drew Quinlin to end McIntyre’s bid for a shutout.
The run didn’t phase McIntyre and the Jays long. Atkins opened the fourth inning with a double to left. He later scored the 10th Bluejay run of the game.
Noland slowed the bleeding long enough to avoid the mercy rule in the fifth, but the Jays added to their lead in the sixth inning. Four-straight hits by Adwell, Boswell, Dylan McIntyre and Swalley led to two more runs for Northeast Nodaway.
Boswell finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate. Dylan McIntyre and Atkins each had two hits.
The Bluejays came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed. They now have two 11-run wins including one over the second-seeded Knights. Northeast Nodaway gets its biggest test on Wednesday in the district final against top-seeded Platte Valley.
“It is a really good motivation,” Boswell said of being the 3 seed. “Because they said that you weren’t good enough. If you know you are then …”
While McIntyre will be unavailable to pitch for the Jays, so will Platte Valley ace Trever McQueen. Northeast Nodaway is likely to start Pride. The junior has a 3.98 ERA this season with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks in 19 1/3 innings.
“We struggled a little bit early in the season, but now we’ve focused on what matters on the ball field and how we can actually play,” Boswell said.