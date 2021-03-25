The last time anyone saw a Northeast Nodaway track and field athlete compete, Colton Wilmes was standing atop the state podium after winning a state championship in the shot put.
It has been almost two years since that day. Wilmes class, plus another group of seniors have graduated, but the Bluejays are hungry to get back on the track this spring.
Senior Chase Atkins is the top returner on the Bluejays roster this season. Atkins finished sixth in the javelin at districts as a sophomore.
Coach Jared Freemyer expects Atkins to be a weapon for the Bluejays in the throwing events again this season.
“I think javelin is probably going to be his event,” Freemyer said. “I think he can really step out.”
The team shares Atkins with the baseball team as several Bluejays play two sports during the spring. Ben Boswell and Colton Swalley are two other top runners who split time between sports.
“You love to see the kids active and I’m glad we have to opportunity for them,” Freemyer said.
Landen Allen is another sprinter who will look to build off of his freshman season.
“We’ve got our junior class that has a lot of good potential in track,” Freemyer said.
Among the team’s pure track athletes, junior Levi Germann will be looked to as one of the team’s leaders this season.
“I’m pretty excited,” Germann said. “I feel like we really have a good team.”
Germann will compete in the middle distances for the Jays this season.
“I feel like I going to do a whole lot better this year than I did freshman year,” Germann said. “Freshman year I was just kind of getting used to it.”
Kodie Meyer will be looked to as a strong hurdler for the Jays.
On the girls side, the Bluejays do not have the same numbers, but have a talented group.
Senior Anne Schieber will lead the Jays as she has across sports this season. She will compete as a middle-distance runner.
“I was definitely disappointed that we couldn’t have any track meets last year,” Schieber said. “I was just super excited, working really hard and getting ready for it. Now that we get to have it, especially since its my last year, I’m just super excited to see how far I can get.”
Freemyer has high hopes for the newcomers this season as well.
“Rudy Wilmes is a sophomore who I was looking forward to as a freshman,” Freemyer said. “I’ve got some good quick runners with Lauren McIntyre and Jill Boswell. I’ve got a good, promising freshman as a thrower as well in Dalanie Auffert.”
The Bluejays will open the season on Thursday at Worth County.
“I know that I’m almost done, so I want to end the best that I can so I’m going to push even a little harder than normal,” Schieber said.