RAVENWOOD, Mo. — There is never a good time to catch East Atchison's talented girls basketball team on the schedule, but for Northeast Nodaway, Tuesday night couldn't have been worse timing.
The Wolves (13-4) dropped their last two regular-season games with a narrow loss to DeKalb and a 25-point loss to Platte Valley in their home gym. Then, they were not able to play in the the Hamilton Tournament as scheduled last week.
That meant that Northeast Nodaway (2-13) had a well-rested and frustrated Wolves squad coming into Ravenwood on Tuesday, and East Atchison took some of that frustration out on the Bluejays with a 44-9 victory.
East Atchison opened with its press defense and was able to force the Bluejays into turnovers which turned into easy points. The Wolves opened the contest with a 14-0 run before senior Angela Standiford got the Bluejays on the board with a short jumper.
“Here lately, we've actually done pretty well against the press,” Cox said. “I just thought they came out a little bit more aggressive, and they got into our faces a little bit more. We kind of shied back a little bit tonight and that hasn't been the case lately. We had a tough night.”
East Atchison then went on a 30-2 run which stretched from the middle of the first quarter until the fourth quarter. The halftime lead was 37-4. Wolves coach Dustin Barnes made a point of making mass-substitutions and slowing down the pace to not run up the final margin.
“I've got a lot of respect for Coach Barnes and Coach (Casey) Martin over there,” Cox said. “They do a great job with them. They were definitely the better team tonight.”
Northeast Nodaway also played a part in that final margin not getting as lop-sided as in looked like it might at halftime. The Jays kept fighting until the end.
“These girls have high character, and they are not quitters,” Cox said. “They are going to fight to the very end.”
The best example of that fight came early in the fourth quarter when Schieber converted a basket then stole the inbounds pass the ball found freshman Jill Boswell for two more points.
“I just think it is good for them, because sometimes they do get discouraged,” Schieber said on being an example for the younger players.
Schieber, Boswell, Redden and Standiford each had two points for the Bluejays while Jaden Atkins had one.
East Atchison was paced by Morgan Parshall's 11 points while Natalie Hedlund and Claire Martin each had 10. Tommie Martin also chipped in six while Ella Rolf had three, Faith Anderson had two, and Jersi Poppa and Brynnan Poppa had one each.
Northeast Nodaway will be at home on Friday in search of their its win of the season. The Jays will host Union Star, who they beat 37-26 in the Platte Valley Invitational on December 1.
Keep our confidence up and keep pushing,” Schieber said on what the keys the rest of the season are.