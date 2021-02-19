RAVENWOOD, Mo. — West Nodaway and Northeast Nodaway are two teams that really wanted a win heading into next week’s Class 1, District 16 Tournament. The teams traded punches all night, before a Reagan Hagey bucket delivered a 39-37 victory for West Nodaway.
“These are two teams that want to win a ballgame this late in the season,” West Nodaway coach Tim Conn said. “Both kind of circle it and go after this one. I knew this was going to come down, just like it did, to the very end.”
Hagey and the Rockets (4-18) got things going in the first quarter with the first four points of the game. Hagey was dominant in the paint throughout the game with her rebounding and post scoring.
“Every game, my goal is to eat their lunch in the paint,” Hagey said. “Clearly I’m a post, I don’t really do much outside shooting, so every game, I walk in with the mentality that: 'This is my lane, nobody is getting rebounds, I’m going to shoot over everybody, and that is just going to be how it is.'”
After the quick 4-0 start, the Bluejays (2-20) answered with an 8-0 run powered by six points in about 30 seconds by senior Anne Schieber including a pair of steals. West Nodaway came back with scores by Emily Ricketts and Hagey to tie the game at 8-8 after one quarter.
Rocket freshman Sydney Marriott opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. The Rockets built the lead to 15-10, but the Jays fought back with a 6-0 run highlighted by a 3-point play by freshman Dalanie Auffert.
West Nodaway senior Erin Cook connected on a 3-pointer to end the first half with a 20-18 lead. That momentum carried into the second half with the Rockets opening on an 8-0 run, including four points from junior Piper Hunt on fastbreaks.
Northeast Nodaway’s Cassy Redden closed the third quarter with four-straight points to cut the margin to six points.
After two Marriott free throws stretched the lead to eight, Schieber hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and Jaden Atkins hit a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 30-30.
Cook answered immediately with her second 3-pointer of the game to retake the lead.
“That is exactly what we needed from Erin,” Conn said. “Early in the game, she had some bad turnovers and I could tell it was bothering her. She just needed a couple positive things to go her way.”
West Nodaway senior Riley Linville hit a free throw, and Hagey finished a 3-point play to take a 37-30 lead.
Boswell cut it to five with a jumper. Schieber knocked down her third 3-pointer of the quarter and then scored again to tie the game at 37-37.
"When she is on fire, there are not very many people who can stop her," Northeast Nodaway coach Luke Cox said of Schieber. "She got a hot hand there."
Hagey muscled in the game-winning shot moments later. Hagey went 0-for-4 from the foul line in the final 90 seconds, but the Rocket defense was able to put the clamps on the Jays to seal the win.
“We were 1-2-2, and we still ran our 1-2-2, but we chased out of it and rotated so we didn’t let (Schieber) run free,” Conn said of the defense late. “Piper did a nice job of following her through, and then we just jumped off and doubled.”
Schieber led all scorers with 19 points. Other scorers for Northeast Nodaway included Redden and Auffert with five each while Boswell and Atkins each had four.
"We knew it was going to be a dogfight to the very end," Cox said. "I am proud of the girls' heart. Their effort was there. Their attitude was there. We literally just came up short."
Hagey had 12 points to lead a balanced Rocket offense while Cook had 10, Marriott had eight and Hunt had six. Ricketts finished with two and Linville had one.
The teams now move into road games for their district openers on Monday at 6 p.m. Seventh-seeded Northeast Nodaway faces a trip to second-seeded South Holt while fifth-seeded West Nodaway will trek to Graham to face fourth-seeded Nodaway-Holt.
“It is that extra confidence boost to go into districts where we are seeded higher than we have been the past few years,” Hagey said. “It is really exciting. I’m really happy and I feel like we are really coming together as a team. I feel like we are making big strides for West Nodaway.”