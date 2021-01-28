KING CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway played well at the beginning of Thursday night’s King City Tournament semifinal and played its best over the final five minutes of the game. It was everything in between that led to the Bluejays’ 51-45 loss to Albany.
“We couldn’t get anything going offensively and you have to credit Albany because they defended really well tonight,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “They put one of their best athletes on Auston (Pride) and put the other one on Ben (Boswell) that stopped his drive, then they had another one on Dylan.”
The first few minutes gave both coaches and players a glance at what was to come. Albany and Northeast Nodaway combined for three turnovers on their first four possessions. The first points of the game came at the 3:45 mark of the first quarter on a 3-pointer from Ben Boswell.
The Bluejays turned that basket into a 6-0 run over their next three possessions. The Warriors finally broke through with their first points on two free throws from Kemper Cline with 1:01 left in the quarter. Cline added two more on with a steal on Northeast’s next possession.
Pride scored 4-straight points to match the Bluejays' biggest lead of the game at 10-4. The lead didn’t last long as Tryce Floyd made a 3-pointer on Albany’s next possession and another steal from Cline pulled the Warriors to within one.
“We made a lot of stupid passes and had a lot of stupid turnovers and that’s what we talked about at halftime,” Jackson said. “We had a lot of momentum in that first half, especially that first quarter and then came out flat in that second quarter. Instead of making the smart play and not passing it there, we would pass it there — and for what reasons, I don’t know.”
Boswell made his second 3-pointer of the first half to extend the lead to four, but Albany responded with yet another run, scoring seven of the game’s next nine points. Kaeden Hutchinson scored five of the seven with three coming on a basket and free throw and another added two more points with yet another steal for the Warriors.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 18 and began the third quarter with the same back-and-forth scoring that they ended the first half with. The Bluejays and Warriors combined for five lead changes in the first four minutes of the third quarter.
Hutchinson helped the Warriors to their biggest lead up to that point with five straight as part of a 7-0 run by Albany to take a 30-24 lead. Following the run, Boswell was whistled for his third foul, a common theme for both teams in a quarter that saw 16 fouls called.
Dylan McIntyre scored eight points in the third quarter with half coming over a 30-second stretch that pulled the Bluejays to within three. Albany again extended its lead to six before a three-pointer from Pride cut it back to three at 34-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Boswell picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, joining McIntyre who picked up his fourth in the third. The Warriors took advantage of the foul trouble. Albany began the quarter with a 9-1 run for an 11-point lead.
The Bluejays found themselves trailing 43-32 with 4:30 left in the game. It was at that point that Boswell and McIntyre willed Northeast Nodaway back into the game with nine-straight points. McIntyre made layups at the front end of the run and the back, while Boswell scored five in the middle to bring the score to 43-41 in favor of Albany.
“He’s (McIntyre) has played better games, but he did a lot of good things too,” Jackson said. “On the defensive end, he did a good job, and offensively, I think their athleticism made it hard on him to finish around the rim.”
The 2-point differential was as close as the Bluejays would get over the final minute and a half of the game. Northeast possessed the ball down four with 30 seconds to go, but a missed 3-pointer sealed their fate.
The two teams combined for 38 fouls in total. Jackson said that the officiating shouldn’t effect the way his team plays.
“We can’t worry about officiating or a call or this or that, they have to worry about what they can do,” Jackson said. “
McIntyre led the Bluejays with 18 points and Boswell was second on the team with 14. Austin Pride finished third on the team with eight points. Northeast Nodaway will face Osborn/Stewartsville in the third-place game on Saturday at 12:30.
“I do think they played hard and like I told them, they let a lot of outside noise bother them,” Jackson said. “That causes them to do a lot of stupid things and have a lot of turnovers.”