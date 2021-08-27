RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Vance Proffitt has experienced what it is like to build up a program and how satisfying it is to see the players begin to taste success. The Northeast Nodaway baseball coach has developed that program into one of the most consistent winners in the area.
Proffitt is now in Year 2 of his next mission, building the Bluejay softball program up to the point where it is ready for similar success.
“I think expectations are pretty set in what we do and how we do it,” Proffitt said.
The Bluejays made a major step last season when they snapped a 31-game losing streak with an 11-8 win over Bishop LeBlond in the regular-season finale of Proffitt’s first year.
“I think that will definitely help this year, just wanting to get that win again and have many more too,” junior Jaden Atkins said.
Unfortunately for the young program, it ended up being the season finale as Northeast Nodaway had to pull out of the district tournament due to quarantine. They will attempt to keep building on that Bishop LeBlond game this season, however.
“I’ve been pretty excited to start this season since the end of last season,” junior Lauren McIntyre said. “It didn’t really end the way we wanted it to — we all got quarantined. … Hoping for a more normal season this year, definitely.”
Against LeBlond, it was McIntyre and Atkins who sparked the offense with a combined five hits. That duo represented two of the most consistent bats in the lineup during the season and both came back for their junior years this season.
McIntyre was the Jays’ leadoff hitter and second baseman last year and is likely to slot in at second base this year as well. She batted .318 last year and led the team in doubles.
“I started off the year at the plate a little rough last year, so I’m hoping to start the year off like I ended it last year at least,” McIntyre said. “And hopefully better.”
Atkins was the Jays’ shortstop against the Eagles last season, but will likely be able to show her versatility with a probable move to the outfield this season.
Part of the reason that a move for the speedy Atkins is possible is because of the influx of young players into the Jays program this year.
“With the addition of this young group we have coming in as freshmen, I think it will help us be ready to compete a heck of a lot earlier this year than what we did last year,” Proffitt said.
One of those young players is a familiar name to Jays fans, but one the team missed down the stretch with sophomore Jill Boswell returning to the team and moving from catcher to shortstop in Year 2.
Boswell is able to make that switch because of freshman Bailey Busby’s ability that she has shown behind the plate to handle a pitching staff.
That pitching staff will also focus on a pair of freshmen who will likely occupy the pitcher’s circle and third base most of the time that the Bluejays take the field. Hadley DeFreece and Lindsey Jackson each come into the year with significant club softball experience.
“It is a big learning curve coming in from middle school to a high-school level,” Proffitt said. “But these young girls are really working hard and that is only going to help everybody else to push us along to get better.”
The junior class provides two more key returners with Meredith Adwell and Ruby Wilmes both back. Adwell batted .273 last year and only trails McIntyre as far as returning batting averages.
Wilmes was a state track and field qualifier last year and will likely use that speed to roam the outfield for the Jays.
The Jays have a talented young core of players, now the next step is to learn to win consistently and that is what the group looks to do this year.
“I’m excited to see how we will do this year, especially having this pretty new team with all these freshmen,” Atkins said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
The schedule does the Jays no favors early on with four of the six games against North Harrison, Stewartsville, Platte Valley and Stanberry — four of the area’s premier programs. Northeast Nodaway will open the year at home against North Harrison on Friday.
“I’m excited to see these younger girls blend in with these older girls who got so much better last year,” Proffitt said. “We have an ability to be pretty darn good and very competitive night in and night out.
“That is kind of what we are looking for in Year 2. It is not just about ‘oh, we’re close.’ It is time to start getting some wins and doing something about it.”