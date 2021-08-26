GRANT CITY, Mo. — Every team dealt with adversity in 2020’s anything-but-normal season, but Worth County/Northeast Nodaway was served an extra helping.
The Tigers lost their leading rusher and passer from the year prior early in the year. Starting quarterback Aydan Gladstone was hurt before the season even started after he accounted for 2,389 total yards as a sophomore.
“Whether it is his arm or his legs, he does a good job of creating havoc on defenses and keeping people guessing,” coach Jon Adwell said.
After the team lost Gladstone, it also lost returning leading rusher Alex Rinehart, who had run for 950 yards as a sophomore and caught 32 passes for 465 more.
“I don’t ever want to see another year like we had last year,” Adwell said. “Silver lining is that we had a lot of kids who got experience last year who may have not gotten that experience. … They got the experience and we’re starting to see the dividends of it.”
Without Gladstone and Rinehart, Worth County was forced to get very one-dimensional with the rushing ability of Andrew Alarcon. The team’s second-leading rusher behind Rinehart the year prior, exploded for 1,660 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior.
Despite Alarcon’s efforts, the team struggled in 2020 and finished with a 5-5. It was the first time that the Tigers were not above .500 since 2014.
This season, the team will look to get back to the dominant program it is used to being.
“I do feel like we have a deep roster of juniors and seniors who know what they are doing,” senior Dawson Vore said.
Gladstone and Rinehart both return to lead the backfield, but the team has a new, but familiar, voice calling the shots on the sideline. Adwell has been promoted from defensive coordinator to take over the reins from long-time head coach Chris Healy.
“It has been a good transition,” Adwell said. “This is my 24th year of coaching and first year being in the head coach position. We’ve got a good solid program and this is home to me. I’ve been around the program whether it was when I was playing or now. We’re still running the same stuff we were running back when I was in school.”
While Rinehart is certainly the headlining weapon along with Gladstone, the Tigers developed several other key pieces last year who should be able to shine with Gladstone back at the controls.
Senior Jackson Runde led the team last season with 23 catches for 477 yards and seven touchdowns while junior Dylan McIntyre was even more of a big-play target with a 26.3 yards-per-catch on 11 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns.
Sophomore Grant McIntyre is the team’s third-leading returner as a receiver and could see an increased workload if the offense finds more balance with Gladstone back.
The Worth County offenses will always be built around their offensive lines though and while the Tigers have talent to replace there, this year’s version is anchored by 3-year starting center Auston Pride.
“We always took tips and notes from those older kids and now we just move it down to these younger kids,” Pride said.
Dylan Wilmes adds to the line depth.
“He has been relentless in the weight room,” Adwell.
Defensively, Runde is the team’s top returning tackler with 89 and will be counted on to lead the defense following the graduation of Nathan Adwell and his 103 stops.
The second-leading tackler who is returning is senior Dawson Vore. Vore had 63 tackles at linebacker last year, but is being asked to shift up to defensive end as a senior.
“You are closer to the big dogs up front, that is for sure,” Vore said.
Dylan McIntyre was one of the team’s top tacklers last year with 49 and also had a team-leading four interceptions.
Junior Levi Cassavaugh is also someone who should factor in offensively and defensively.
“Our depth is key,” Adwell said. “I think we have good depth.”
The Tigers will have the chance to announce their return to the top tier of 8-man football on Friday when they open the season at South Holt, who is coming off an 8-2 season and beat Worth County 78-22 last year.
“I think we all want to work hard, win games and hopefully get to that state championship,” Pride said.