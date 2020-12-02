STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — For a good portion of Tuesday night's game against Union Star, it appeared as though Northeast Nodaway and first-year coach Luke Cox would have to wait until another night to earn their first victory.
Northeast Nodaway (1-2) trailed throughout much of second and third quarters, but ended up pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 37-26 win in the consolation semifinals of the Platte Valley Invitational in Stewartsville.
“I don't know where we were — we were kind of in la-la land I guess — we finally realized at halftime that we are a lot better than how we are doing,” Northeast Nodaway senior Anne Schieber said.
The two teams went into the fourth quarter with a 21-21 deadlock, but a pair of free throws from Schieber put the Jays in front. Freshman guard Jill Boswell followed that up with a steal and layup before senior Cassy Redden made it 27-21 with a basket of her own.
Boswell added to her big fourth quarter with a free throw and a coast-to-coast layup for a 30-22 lead.
The Bluejays found success with a pressing defense, which allowed them to get out in transition and run.
“That was really fun,” Boswell said.
From there, Bluejays' most experienced duo of Schieber and Redden closed the game out with the final seven points for Northeast Nodaway.
“Cassy is our floor general,” Cox said. “She is our Pat Mahomes out there. She puts everybody in the right spots offensively and defensively.”
Boswell led the team with 15 points while Redden and Schieber each scored 10. Freshman Dalanie Auffert accounted for the team's other two points.
“We told her at the beginning of the season that high school basketball doesn't care if you are 14, what they care about is: can you play ball?” Cox said of Boswell. “She can play ball. She just has to believe it, because her teammates believe in her.”
For Cox, the win represents a step in the right direction after the first-year coach has seen improvement between each of the team's first three games.
“We started off pretty sluggish,” Cox said. “We were not playing good basketball and we were not playing our basketball. We just settled down, made some adjustments and pressed a bit. I think that kind of helped spark us.”
With Schieber and Redden being the team's consistent go-to players as seniors, the Bluejays are hoping that Boswell's confidence continues to grow. The freshman passed up a few open looks in the early portions of the game, but seemed to get more aggressive as the game went on.
“At first, she is just so nervous when she gets out of her comfort zone, but I feel like she settled in,” Schieber said. “She is starting to get a little more confident.”
Boswell says the team's faith in her helps her confidence.
“They are confident in me which makes me more confident in myself,” Boswell said.
The Bluejays now advance to Thursday's fifth-place game in the PVI against St. Joseph Christian, who lost to Nodaway-Holt on Monday and then had a bye into the consolation final. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday in Stewartsville.