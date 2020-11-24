RAVENWOOD, Mo. – The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays ended a two-year streak of season-opening losses Tuesday night with a 67-36 win over the Mercer Cardinals.
Junior forward Auston Pride led the way with a game-high 24 points for the Bluejays.
“I thought we did well,” Bluejays coach Rory Jackson said. “I was really pleased with our effort, our effort on the defensive end of the floor led to a lot of points in the first half. I thought we ran our lanes well, got some good outlet passes, missed a few layups, but they remained positive.
“That’s what we’ve been focusing on, is really picking up our defensive effort, our defensive intensity and being more disciplined on the defensive end of the floor.”
Northeast Nodaway started the first quarter with a 14-2 run in the first five minutes with five different players chipping in points. Mercer finally broke though at the 3:25 mark with its first basket.
The defense helped the offense, scoring multiple times on fast break baskets. Junior Ben Boswell ended the first quarter with a basket after a steal — giving the Bluejays a 19-2 lead at the end of the quarter.
“Speed, tempo, we got down the floor really well,” Boswell said. “They didn’t have a lot of players, but we didn’t either. We were just in better shape, I guess.”
Boswell began the second quarter with back-to-back baskets, extending the Bluejay lead to 21. The Cardinals lone run of the half came after Boswell’s second basket, using a press defense to score six-straight.
Pride ended the Cardinal run with a basket and a foul, then added another layup on Northeast Nodaway’s next possession. While Jackson was happy with the production he received from the upperclassmen, the younger players played a key role in Tuesday night’s victory.
“There were three of them, like Dylan, who played a lot of varsity time last year,” Jackson said. “The rest of them didn’t, they need that JV time, but I was proud of them for showing up and doing a good job.”
Dylan McIntyre scored 14 points for the Bluejays in the opener. McIntyre said this is the kind of performance that can help the team gain confidence as the season progresses.
“It feels good to open it like this, it sets us up well for the rest of the season,” McIntyre said. “We just like to run them and get them tired. It’s fun, it’s fun to play like that.”
Mercer’s best quarter came in the third as they outscored Northeast Nodaway 19-18. Boswell said the team may have lost some focus, but that’s the beauty of building a big lead.
“You know that you have a little cushion to sit on, so you have a little bit of room in case you make some mistakes,” Boswell said. “You can adjust to those mistakes, but no matter how big the lead, we should always play as hard as we can.”
Boswell finished second on the team with 15 points. Freshman Chris Kephart led the freshmen group with eight points in their first high school contest.
The Bluejays will have the remainder of the week off before taking part in the Platte Valley Invitational starting Monday Nov. 30.
“We just have to keep doing the same thing, work hard in practice and get better every day,” McIntyre said.