In recent seasons, the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays have grown into one of the most consistent baseball teams in this part of the state. The Jays have not had a below .500 season since 2013 and have won district championships in two of the last three seasons.
Coach Vance Proffitt has taken great pride in seeing the tradition that his Bluejays have built.
“It was hard to get that turned around when we did it,” Proffitt said. “It has been awesome to see these younger kids come up and get to enjoy that success. It is just keeping that mind set of getting better every day and not letting things get too big for us.
“If we can do that, these kids are talented and we are going to get a lot of wins. It is just if we can keep our minds set in the right direction so at the end of the year, we are playing our best and better than anyone else and get to those goals that we expect from ourselves.”
This season, the Jays will face the new challenge of coming off of a lost season with no games being played last season.
The lost season also means the Bluejays must replace two classes of seniors and for them that means that they will replace their entire pitching staff from two seasons ago.
The Jays seemed poised for an even deeper run two seasons ago until Spencer Weir was injured in an off-field accident. Weir teamed with Chet Spire and Ethan Adwell to form one of the best pitching staffs in the state. With all three of those aces having graduated, Proffitt admits its not as simple as just replacing them.
“I don’t know if I can ever get that depth back,” Proffitt said. “That might be the best depth I’ve ever seen in our area. We aren’t going to be that deep, we just aren’t. We are going to have some inexperience and have to get better by throwing them into the fire.”
He is excited about the pitchers that will be at his disposal.
“Hopefully my inexperience guys get some good experience early on,” Proffitt said.
The Jays will return two starters from their team two seasons ago with juniors Ben Boswell and Auston Pride.
Boswell took over at shortstop after Weir was injured last season and figures to be a more permanent fixture there this season.
“I can play wherever (Proffitt) wants me too,” Boswell said.
Boswell batted .442 as a freshman with 17 runs scored and 16 runs batted in.
Pride batted .286 with 14 RBI and 12 runs scored. He also had a home run. He will pitch this year as well.
“I was really excited for him last year to step into a starting role as a pitcher,” Proffitt said. “This year, he has only matured and gotten stronger.”
Sophomore Dylan McIntyre will also factor into that starting rotation this season.
“He is going to be a good starting pitcher for use for the next three years,” Proffitt said.
Another key returner is senior Chace Atkins who played in 10 games as a sophomore. Atkins batted .364 in a limited sample size, but figures to have a larger role this season.
“It is my senior year, so I’m ready to get at it and win some ballgames,” Atkins said.
Colton Swalley, Lane Dack, Brayden Munns and Zach Pride all saw some action two years ago as well and are likely to have expanded roles this year.
The Bluejays also welcome the addition of softball player Anne Schieber. Schieber was the best player on the Jays softball team this season, but the team itself has struggled in recent seasons.
Proffitt, who became the softball coach this season, is looking forward to seeing Schieber get a taste of winning this spring.
“I’m excited to give Anne, a senior, an opportunity to be successful here at the end of her career and go out on a high note,” Proffitt said. “Those girls were awesome and they worked so hard for me in the fall. I’m excited to see her out here, get better, learn and enjoy some success.”
The Jays will get a big test on Friday when they travel to Maryville to face the Hounds.
“Our schedule is real tough to begin the year,” Proffitt said. “We are going to learn a lot about ourselves early on and hopefully we can trend in the right direction after we get through a year and a half of not playing.”