GUILFORD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway goes into its biggest game of the season clicking on all cylinders offensively. The Jays racked up 14 hits and 11 runs in just four innings in a 11-0 win over DeKalb during Friday’s district quarterfinals.
Next up is a semifinal game with South Holt on Monday.
“It’s a great feeling,” Northeast Nodaway third baseman Boston Adwell said. “South Holt is next. We’ve played them once and we didn’t come out with the results we wanted, but we just need to work hard and do what we need to do to come out on top in that one.”
The offense built throughout the game as the team just scratched across one run in the first inning on an RBI single by junior Colton Swalley.
The lower third of the lineup sparked the team in the second inning. Creed Wilcox and Boston Adwell each came up with hits to set the table with two outs for the top of the lineup.
“At the plate, our bottom half really carried us early and allowed our top-half guys to get some RBIs that kind of opened it up,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “It was nice to see those bottom-half guys really create some energy for us.”
The top of the order responded with singles by Ben Boswell, Dylan McIntyre and Swalley combining with Adwell’s to give the team 4-straight hits and a 4-0 lead.
The bottom of the order started another big inning in the third with two outs. Grant McIntyre and Adwell each had 2-out hits and Adwell’s single knocked in a run to turn the lineup over. Boswell drove in another run to give the Jays a 7-0 lead after three frames.
“It is fun to see them hitting the ball, advancing runners and helping us win games,” Swalley said.
The team put the game away in the fourth inning with Swalley starting the inning with a double. The team added two runs with Brayden Munns, Lane Dack and Grant McIntyre hitting back-to-back-to-back singles.
Adwell drove in his second run of the game, and Boswell provided the game’s final score with his third hit on an RBI single.
Swalley and Boswell each had three hits while Swalley had three RBI and Boswell had two. Adwell and Grant McIntyre each had two hits from the 8-9 spots in the batting order.
Eight Bluejays collected at least one hit.
On the mound, three Jays combined for the shutout and Dylan McIntyre, Auston Pride and Dack each maintained their availability to pitch on Monday.
Dylan McIntyre, who has been one of the area’s best pitchers and players all season, struggled a bit with his control and walked two in his three innings. Of his 56 pitches, only 31 were strikes.
“It looked like they were just trying to throw their arms off honestly, like trying to make them miss the ball,” Swalley said of his pitchers’ command. “Once they calmed down and started throwing strikes and locating rather than just throwing it in there — they just calmed down and really got into their zone.”
McIntyre earned the win with his three innings, two hits, no runs and seven strikeouts.
Pride pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and a walk with no runs and two strikeouts. Dack recorded the game’s final out on a strikeout after allowing a walk.
“It wasn’t bad,” Proffitt said. “We played OK. We started off a little slow and pitching has to get a little bit more consistent. We will be fine there.”
The Bluejay defense was stellar behind its pitcher with just one error — none on the infield. Multi-sport star Anne Schieber got the start at second base for the second-straight contest, and the converted softball player — who won the district championship in the 800-meter run last week — was without a mistake.
“We’ve gotten a lot better, and we will work Lane back in there, and Anne’s done a nice job filling in,” Proffitt said. “It is nice to have the depth and get them experienced because you never know this time of year when you’ll need somebody. Our defense will be fine. It is just keeping that focus and doing what we need to do.”
The Jays now prepare to face second-seeded South Holt in the district semifinals on Monday. Swalley says he expects an even sharper showing against the Knights.
“I could say that I am pretty happy with this, but our expectations are still higher than what we showed today,” Swalley said.