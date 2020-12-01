STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays earned their second-straight blowout victory to begin the season on Monday with a 66-19 victory over Union Star in the first round of the Platte Valley Invitational in Stewartsville.
“These guys play hard and they like playing with each other,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “That makes a big impact on games.”
The Trojans (0-1) got out to a 4-2 lead in the early going, but the Bluejays (2-0) made sure that margin was quickly erased.
The Jays lack much size outside of junior forward Auston Pride, but they make up for the lack of girth with their speed and aggressiveness. Both those traits were on display as Northeast Nodaway seemed to force turnovers more often than Union Star was able to get shot attempts on Monday.
“That’s just kind of how we like to play so it helped us since we started off slow,” Northeast Nodaway guard Lane Dack said.
After the 4-2 Trojan lead, the Bluejays went on a 21-2 run to seize command of the game. Junior guard Ben Boswell led that charge with eight points and some intense defense as he, Dylan McIntyre, Dack and Zack Pride spear-headed the Jays’ pressure defense.
“We like to run the ball,” McIntyre said on what he has learned from the first two games.
McIntyre led the second-quarter effort with six points as Northeast Nodaway took a 37-10 lead into the locker room.
“They love to play that way,” Jackson said of the up-tempo style. “Like I tell them, we can play that way as long as we stay out of foul trouble. For the most part, I think they did a good job.”
The momentum carried right into the third quarter with McIntyre scoring the first points of the half, fooled by five in a row from Auston Pride. The lead was 56-17 after three quarters.
“We can pretty much always throw it to Auston and it’s almost a guaranteed two points — especially when we play smaller teams,” Dack said.
With Boswell and Auston Pride sitting in the fourth quarter, Deck led the team in scoring with six points as a running clock ticked away.
McIntyre led the team in scoring with 24 points while Boswell had 17 and Dark had 10. Auston Pride scored nine with Brayden Munns adding four and Zach Pride chipping in two points.
Zeke Fisher had nine points to lead Union Star while David Stubbs added six.
The 47-point victory sends Northeast Nodaway into the PVI semifinals where they will meet top-seed Osborn/Stewartsville on the WildCards’ home floor on Wednesday night.
“That is these guys’ goal,” Jackson said of winning the PVI. “We feel like we can be competitive in every game we play. It is just how we start and how we continue to grow each and every quarter.”
Union Star will play Nodaway-Holt in the consolation semifinals on Tuesday night in Stewartsville.