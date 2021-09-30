RAVENWOOD, Mo. — In the biggest game of the year so far, Northeast Nodaway played one of its most complete games of the season in a 1-0 win over DeKalb to secure a share of the 275 Conference title with Platte Valley
“Those are the things we were missing early in the year, our defense was letting us down at times, or we wouldn’t score enough runs at times, but our pitching has been pretty consistent all year,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt. “I hope we can continue this full effort of defense and offense and carry it into next week and into district play. We’re pretty tough when we play behind Hadley DeFreece.”
Freshman pitcher Hadley DeFreece pitched another gem with a share of the conference championship on the line. DeKalb senior pitcher Ashton Crockett and DeFreece squared off in a game that would be won with a walk-off in the home half of the seventh inning.
Both teams had baserunners early, starting in the second inning when DeKalb senior Macy Dittemore was able to drop down a bunt and reach to open the inning. She then stole second, but the following hitter popped a bunt to the catcher. DeFreece then went right after the next two hitters and retired them on strikeouts.
Bluejay freshman Bailey Busby opened the bottom of the second when she fouled off multiple pitches and successfully worked a 10-pitch walk. She advanced to third base on an infield single by junior Meredith Adwell and an error on DeKalb. Crockett then proceeded to strikeout the next three Northeast Nodaway batters in a row, ending the threat with Busby stranded at third.
The Tigers threatened again in the top of the third after a strikeout, when Carissa Martin reached base on a rare four pitch walk from DeFreece. The DeKalb coaches continued their commitment to small ball when they bunted the baserunner to second, bringing Crockett to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. She popped a weak fly ball into “no-man's land” behind third base, but shortstop Jill Boswell made the play of the night, tracking down the ball that would’ve landed in fair territory and resulted in the first run of the game.
Both pitchers hit their stride in the fourth and fifth innings, with multiple strikeouts by each, and no scoring threats for either side. DeFreece continued her dominance of the DeKalb lineup into the sixth inning.
The Bluejays on the other hand, were keeping the pressure on in the sixth. Northeast Nodaway junior Jaden Atkins started the bottom of the frame with a sharp base hit through the left side, and an error by the left Atkins was stranded in scoring position, ending the threat.
DeFreece worked around another bunt single by the Tigers in the top of the seventh, bringing her team to the plate with a chance to walk off with a win.
Adwell got the Bluejays started with an infield single. A walk to junior Lauren McIntyre moved the baserunners to first and second with nobody out. After a strikeout, Kirsten Morrow stepped to the plate and delivered a base hit into left field, loading the bases. Freshman Lindsey Jackson put the ball in play to the first baseman, who stepped on first to get an out, but was unable to make the throw home in time to catch the speedy Adwell, who scored the only run of the game for the walk-off win.
DeFreece ended the game with 10 strikeouts, one walk, and just four hits over 7 innings.
“That one had the gray hairs coming out that whole game.” Proffitt said. “We struggled at the plate, and DeKalb was throwing well today. Thank goodness Hadley (DeFreece) kept us afloat, then finally in the last inning we strung some baserunners together and finally put the ball in play a little bit. Which is kind of what we’ve been working on all year, and that’s a heck of a way to win a ball game.”
The win pushes the Bluejays record to 13-6 on the season, making them co-champions of their conference after Platte Valley’s win 14-0 over South Holt. In the previous two seasons, Northeast Nodaway had been winless in 275 Conference play.