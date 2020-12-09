GRANT CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway fell 47-27 on Tuesday night to Worth County in Grant City.
Bluejay freshman Jill Boswell opened the scoring with a fast-break layup, but Worth County (1-3) finished the first quarter with a 10-0 run to take an 8-point lead.
“We had shot opportunities that first quarter,” Northeast Nodaway coach Luke Cox said. “We had good looks at the basket. They ran their offense really well. They ran their out-of-bounds plays really well. The ball just wasn't going in. This game is funny, when you miss a shot and the rim gets smaller, smaller and smaller.”
Angela Standiford and Boswell scored the first four points of the second quarter, but the Tigers answered with the next five points. An Anne Schieber 3-pointer highlighted a 6-0 run by the Bluejays to cut the margin to 15-12 just before halftime.
“We started settling down there in the second quarter and the rim started getting bigger for us,” Cox said.
A Megan Cassavaugh basket put the Tigers up five points at halftime and a 4-0 run to start the third quarter gave Worth County its largest lead of the game at 21-12.
Cassy Redden ended the run with a post move for Northeast Nodaway, but Worth County answered with an 11-0 run for a 32-14 lead. Worth County out-scored Northeast Nodaway 21-4 in the third quarter.
“A few of the girls got into foul trouble and I think that they were worried about getting that quick third or fourth foul,” Cox said. “We had shot opportunities that didn't fall for us. They put up some shots that went down that probably wouldn't normally go down, but they did.
“I thought that, overall, we played a decent game defensively. That third quarter just really got away from us and we started to lose ourselves a little bit.”
The Jays bounced back with a 9-9 fourth quarter, but lost their second-straight game to fall to 1-4 this season.
Sophomore Jaden Atkins and Schieber led the Bluejays in scoring with six points each. Standiford added five points. Atkins and Standiford each made their season debut.
“The other girls have done a good job of trying to sub in and fill in — some of them just learning on the fly,” Cox said. “It is going to take some time to get the chemistry. It is going to take some time to really get the depth chart figured out, but the good part is that everybody knows their role on the offensive and defensive side, and they always put the team first.”
Boswell scored four points while Saige Kohlleppel, Delanie Auffert and Redden each added two points.
The Bluejays are set to travel to Stanberry on Friday before they host King City on Friday for Senior Night. Northeast Nodaway will celebrate its six seniors — Tierney Privett, Delainey McIntyre, Kohlleppel, Standiford, Redden and Schieber.