The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays faced an unique challenge last season following a 16-9 2018-2019 season when they were faced with replacing all of their starters despite starting three sophomores that season. The surprise changes to the roster resulted in a 4-18 season, but valuable experience for a team which had virtually none going into the year.
“Since we didn’t lose anyone, it is just going to be the same thing and we can start from where we left off and keep growing as a team,” Bluejay senior Anne Schieber said.
The team faces more transition this season with Luke Cox replacing longtime head coach Joyce Stiens. Cox, the school’s principal, is excited to step into the role.
“The girls have done a great job of stepping up,” Cox said. “The senior leadership has done a great job of stepping up. The girls are hungry to win and they are eager to learn.
“Chasing Coach Steins is tough. She was such a great influence on everyone here at Northeast Nodaway. I feel very honored to follow her and in her footsteps.”
Cox’s goals included getting to know his team better in the early weeks of practice.
“The big thing, these last couple weeks, is seeing what we can do and what we can’t do,” Cox said. “It is always about catering to the strengths of your team and trying to minimize their weaknesses as much as possible.”
Among the starters that are returning from last year’s squad are senior guards Cassy Redden and Schieber to give the Jays a pair of experienced ballhandlers to run Cox’s offense.
“I think that we are just ready to come out with a better winning season than we have the last couple years,” Redden said. “We a re just ready to improve on those little details that maybe haven’t been focused on.”
The Bluejays believe that the work they are putting in this offseason will be rewarded as the season approaches.
Angela Standiford is another key senior returner for the Jays. Delainey McIntyre and Tierney Privett add to the leadership provided by the senior class.
“This senior group, they want to win and they want to leave their legacy,” Cox said. “They have done a great job of helping out the younger girls. With the exception of two freshmen, everybody played last year at some point. There was a lot of experience gained from last year. What we are trying to do is build off that.”
Despite the record last year, Cox believes in setting high goals rather they be for this season or in the future.
“The biggest thing we are trying to do is just get a little better each day,” Cox said. “And our team goal, just like everyone else in the whole state, is to win state. If you don’t have that goal then what are you ultimately trying to do here.”